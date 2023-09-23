Ukrainian war, Biden’s qualitative leap: green light for long-range rockets

Biden will give Zelensky the long-range missiles

Il US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that the United States will provide a small number of long-range missiles to aid the war with Russia, three U.S. officials and a congressional official familiar with the discussions told NBC NEWS. THE officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly, They did not say when the missiles would be delivered or when a public announcement would be made.

For months, Ukraine has been asking for the army’s tactical missile system, known as ATACMS, which would give Kiev the ability to hit targets from about 180 miles, hitting supply lines, railways and command and control positions behind the Russian front lines.

The United States does not have a large stockpile of ATACMS, which have a larger payload than traditional artillery, in excess to supply to Ukraine. Additionally, some in Washington have resisted providing the weapon, known colloquially as “attack-ems,” for fear that it would widen the war with Russia and arouse a harsh reaction from Moscow.

The congressman who spoke to US TV said there was still a debate over what type of missile would be sent and how many would be delivered to Ukraine. They added that Eastern European countries had already given Ukraine large portions of their weapons stockpiles. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the Biden administration has changed its position several times on what weapons it is ready to provide to the Ukrainian military. The White House had denied approval for requests for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Howitzer self-propelled artillery pieces, anti-ship missiles and HIMARS systems, but later gave the green light to their shipment.

Subscribe to the newsletter