Some possible friction with Lega and Forza Italia is also on the horizon

Ready new weapons for Ukraine. Even if the Italians are less and less in favour. So much so that, writes the Press, “The government does not back down on support for the invaded nation, but begins to fear the effect on public opinion, «it is not easy to manage this issue», admitted Giorgia Meloni in Brussels”. As reported by La Stampa, “the sixth aid decree for Ukraine, the first of the Meloni era, has already been published in the Official Gazette. This provision, which authorizes the sending of arms (and not only) to Kiev, was talked about for months, and then the government approved it without much publicity”.

As the Turin newspaper recounts, “the formal procedure was respected, two passages to the Copasir and classified text, but precisely avoiding giving the fact any kind of relevance. In the package there are weapons for air defense (including the Samp T missile system) and civilian aid, but no artillery, nor tanks“. The choice, according to La Stampa, is dictated by the fact that “the prime minister is aware that war is perhaps the only issue where public opinion does not follow it”.

But according to La Stampa, “there is also a political problem on the horizon: Lega and part of Forza Italia (especially Silvio Berlusconi, not a detail) do not fully share the unconditional support for Ukraine. The agreements in the majority are clear: foreign policy is not discussed and the distinctions are always limited to the rhetorical level. But if the sending of fighters involved our country, even indirectly, it could jeopardize the internal balance”.

