Ultra Narrow Bezels and Chin! OnePlus Ace 2 real machine photos announced: Netizens bluntly say “to blow up”

According to today’s news, OnePlus Technology’s Li Jie released a photo of the OnePlus Ace 2, which uses an ultra-narrow bezel design, as narrow as 2.12mm, which can be called “amazing”. For this,Some netizens left a message saying that the real captain is like this, and I will blow it up. Li Jie replied: This is a picture of the real phone, welcome to experience it in offline stores.

It is reported that OnePlus Ace 2 adopts COP packaging process. The full name of COP is chip on plastic. Among them, chip refers to the screen display driver chip and circuit, and the word after on refers to the substrate of TFT thin film transistor.

For mobile phones, the COP packaging process can bend the substrate part connecting the FPC and the driver IC, so thatYou only need to reserve the width of the dispensing area. In this case, the chin can be made thinner.This is why the iPhone chin can be made ultra-narrow.

In addition, unlike the previous generation Ace, OnePlus Ace 2 adopts a curved screen solution,This is the first mobile phone with a curved screen in the Ace series, with a resolution of 1.5K and supports ultra-high frequency PWM dimming.

In terms of parameters, OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip, rear Sony IMX890 main camera, 5000mAh battery, and supports 100W wired flash charging. The phone will be released on February 7.