The Apple manager pointed out that according to the DMA, companies are allowed to take both technical and contractual measures to ensure the integrity of their devices and software. According to the law, such steps must be reasonable and the platform operator must justify that they are necessary to that extent.

The music streaming market leader Spotify, which has long been in a clinch with Apple, has called on the iPhone company to change its app store rules. Among other things, the regulation that prescribes the use of Apple’s system for in-app purchases within applications must fall. The DMA specifications are easy to meet in this way, said Spotify manager Gene Burrus.