Fighting against time between multiplied costs and too many unknowns that risk bringing the mountain industry to its knees, which is worth 6.5 billion with over 75,000 jobs. “There is no time to waste and we cannot wait for the elections and the new government, we must immediately intervene on the increases in energy that brings the future of the mountains to its knees”. This is the alarm launched by Valeria Ghezzi, president of Anef, the national association of cableway operators, who asks that the energy issue be put at the top of the electoral agenda. “The cost of energy has also increased by 6 times compared to August 2021 – continues the president of Anef -. At this point, the energy needed to power the ski lifts and programmed snowmaking systems, when needed, to which is added the diesel fuel used by the snow groomers, risks becoming an unsustainable cost. A cost that would undermine the fate of the entire supply chain that lives on the snow industry and includes hotels, restaurants, transport, ski schools. The concern goes above all to the many small businesses operating in the sector and which risk closing down ». At the next winter season, the mountains arrive short of breath and in debt. The last season at full capacity was the “closed” one in March 2020 with the first lockdown. After intermittent openings and false starts, as for Christmas 2021, the winter of 2022 was expected by operators as that of the real restart but the expensive energy has hit the accounts of companies. “We are worried about the running costs. Already in July we had plant companies that had higher costs than revenues due to expensive energy. It has gone from 0.09 euro / KWH to 0.5002 euro / KWH – warns Marco Grigoletto, president of ANEF Veneto -. Last winter the bill had already increased considerably, now it becomes really difficult to face a season with such high costs ». Unsustainable costs as confirmed by Marco Rocca, president of Mottolino Fun Mountain in Livigno. «In the budget I have to put 3.8 million euros against 1.1 in the 2018/2019 season. Companies like the one I represent cannot afford to think about the next budget, knowing already that I will be in a very heavy loss and that all the possible margin that in our industrial plans would have been used to plan the next investments in view of the Olympics of which we will be the host location, will come. totally eroded by energy costs to the point of predicting balance sheets in the red. I do not even think that a complete reversal of costs to the end customer can be hypothesized ». Because skiers, snowboard enthusiasts could hardly bear double-digit increases. “At this point the problem is economic sustainability: to cope with cost increases we should propose increases of 20-25%” adds Massimo Fossati, president of Anef Lombardia. From nearby Piedmont Giampiero Orleoni, president of the local Anef asks himself: «With prices at these levels I don’t know what we could do, it could become counterproductive to open. We clearly offer a service that is not essential, if we pass the cost on to users we will clearly have a lower turnout. Part of the solution could be to have plant companies recognized as energy-intensive companies ». Too many unknowns and out-of-control costs weigh on the mountain industry, which in order to make its facilities work requires certain and acceptable costs but also planning, an indispensable element for preparing the slopes and facilities before the actual opening of the ski season.