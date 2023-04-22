Home » Unbureaucratic, but not allowed? The pitfalls of small official channels
Business

Unbureaucratic, but not allowed? The pitfalls of small official channels

by admin
Unbureaucratic, but not allowed? The pitfalls of small official channels


What’s the best way to proceed here?
Image: AFP

Acting efficiently when not entirely approved: What leeway do employees have to speed things up?

What do the Ahr Valley disaster, recording of working hours, threatened pig farmers and the Corona crisis have in common? In these situations and with the planned changes, politicians wanted to help those affected unbureaucratically or find solutions. This suggests that you usually like to make things cumbersome, but now want to turn a blind eye. Do everything easily and quickly. Instead of tedious checking, wave it through quickly. Then there are beaming faces on all sides. Or not?

In companies as well as in public administration, employees are not allowed to work and judge in the manner of landowners. Not sympathy, but rules and work instructions are decisive for decisions and activities in order to avoid mistakes and arbitrariness as much as possible. Who would want some to get much and others little at will? Bureaucracy with its dusty rules gives everyone security: both employees and employers that the work is done correctly and abuse is excluded.

See also  Superlega, JP Morgan: the US bank financing the Juve & Co. project fa mea culpa

You may also like

Pnrr, Crosetto: “We don’t know how to spend...

“Only vegan and organic is not a solution”...

Appointments: the government “freezes” Donnarumma to CDP, and...

Polls, Meloni beats everyone (clearly). Ranking: who wins...

Mercedes Benz Van, the future is the electric...

Combustion off: Germany has as many charging points...

Uss case, total clash Nordio-magistrates. “Serious interference from...

Superbonus maxi-scams, between companies and ghost “general contractors”.

Climate protection: Seagrass meadows in the Baltic Sea...

Artem Uss, the assets in Italy of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy