Unbureaucratic, but not allowed? The pitfalls of small official channels

What do the Ahr Valley disaster, recording of working hours, threatened pig farmers and the Corona crisis have in common? In these situations and with the planned changes, politicians wanted to help those affected unbureaucratically or find solutions. This suggests that you usually like to make things cumbersome, but now want to turn a blind eye. Do everything easily and quickly. Instead of tedious checking, wave it through quickly. Then there are beaming faces on all sides. Or not?

In companies as well as in public administration, employees are not allowed to work and judge in the manner of landowners. Not sympathy, but rules and work instructions are decisive for decisions and activities in order to avoid mistakes and arbitrariness as much as possible. Who would want some to get much and others little at will? Bureaucracy with its dusty rules gives everyone security: both employees and employers that the work is done correctly and abuse is excluded.