The prices of petrol and diesel in self-service mode rise to € 1,761 per liter and € 1,809. Thus denounces the National Consumers Union according to which it is “a beautiful and good speculation on the return of Italians from vacation”.

“The fact that prices have risen so much this week, after a decline that lasted uninterruptedly since the beginning of July, demonstrates how the trend does not depend only on the wholesale price of the barrel, which, however rising, certainly does not justify such a substantial increase in the price at the pump, but from the desire to exploit every situation to make large profits, taking advantage of the scarce competition in the sector. Compared to last week, a 50-liter tank of petrol costs 61 cents more, while for diesel, which again breaks through the threshold of 1.8 euros, it’s a beating of 3 euros and 21 cents “, says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union on the basis of data from the Mite. “The negative and shameful data is that diesel oil today returns above the level before the invasion of Ukraine despite the government’s cut of 30.5 cents. Since the war began, in fact, if a liter of gasoline now costs almost 9 cents less, with a drop of 4.8%, equal to a saving of 4 euros and 42 cents for a 50-liter tank, diesel it remains at even higher levels than pre-conflict levels, almost 9 cents per liter, with a jump of + 5%, equal to 4 euros and 32 cents per supply. From the beginning of the year, then, for diesel we are at + 14.1%, 11 euros and 17 cents full. Not even petrol is saved: + 2.4%, equal to 2 euros and 9 cents per refueling. In short, the cut in excise duties must be renewed in September or there will be trouble ”continues Dona.

“The only consolation is that since the end of June, thanks to the increase in production in the Opec + countries, the price of gasoline has dropped by over 31 cents per liter, with a decrease of 15.1%, equal to 15 euros and 63 cents for a full tank of 50 liters, diesel fuel decreased by over 22 cents per liter, with a reduction of 11.1%, equal to 11 euros and 26 cents per refueling, ”concludes Dona.