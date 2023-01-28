Home Business Uncertain departure for Piazza Affari, highlighted by Cnh with Buy Berenberg
Business

Uncertain departure for Piazza Affari, highlighted by Cnh with Buy Berenberg

by admin
Uncertain departure for Piazza Affari, highlighted by Cnh with Buy Berenberg

Slow start for Milan and the other European stock exchanges, after the positive closure of Wall Street and the colorless session in Tokyo. Squares in mainland China are still closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Ftse Mib travels just below parity (-0.06%) in the area of ​​26,200 points. Purchases on CNH (+2.1%), on which Berenberg started coverage with a Buy rating, saying the prospects for demand are solid and that the company is well positioned to capitalize on post-Covid trends. Buzzi Unicem (+1.7%) and Tenaris (+1%) also did well, while Tim fell back (-1.1%) and partial sales were triggered on Stm (-0.9%).

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 182 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield rising to 4.07%.

Euro/dollar in the 1.087 area while oil trades slightly with Brent slightly above 87 dollars a barrel.

The above-expected data on Tokyo inflation, the highest since 1981, has come from the macro agenda, putting pressure on the BoJ to abandon its accommodating monetary policy. Scheduled for today are the US reports on personal income and consumption and the University of Michigan sentiment index.

See also  Capital News｜Inaccurate information disclosure in the annual report, Chairman of Xiling Power was warned

You may also like

The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed...

In 2023, China’s real estate companies pay off...

In 2022, global smartphone shipments will fall by...

JPMorgan, ready €1bn financing for Serie A

Car companies’ annual sales target completion rate: BYD...

Unicredit launches the first issue of Turbo Open...

Foreign Exchange Weekly Review: Bank of Canada sends...

MPS: Barclays raises its recommendation from underweight to...

Summers once again “raised” the Fed: next week’s...

Tesla, Elon Musk afraid of Buffett bet?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy