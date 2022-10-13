Global equity markets uncertain, awaiting the key figure relating to US inflation, which will be published today on Wall Street, at 2.30 pm Italian time: this is the consumer price index for September.

The economists interviewed by Dow Jones expect an increase in the core data – thus excluding the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods – equal to + 0.4% on a monthly basis, compared to + 0.6% in August.

On an annual basis, however, forecasts are for growth of 6.5%, up from 6.3% in August.

Headline inflation is expected to rise 0.3% in September, compared to + 0.1% in August, on a monthly basis, and up 8.1% on an annual basis, less than + 8.3% previous one.

In Asia, mainly negative stock exchanges, with the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange down by 0.42%; Hong Kong -0.84%, Seoul -1.26%, Sidney flat with -0.07%, Shanghai positive exception with a rise of 0.15%.

US futures up slightly, with those on the Nasdaq up by just 0.06% and futures on the Dow Jones and S&P 500 up by 0.15%.

Yesterday the minutes relating to the last meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the US central bank, relating to last September 21st, when the main reference rates were raised by 75 basis points, were released, as expected.

The US central bank has brought US rates into the range of 3% to 3.25%, a record since 2008, making the third consecutive tightening of 75 basis points.

From the minutes emerged all the intention of the Fed of Jerome Powell to continue on the path of rate hikes, until the problem of runaway inflation in the United States is solved.

“The participants (in the FOMC) – read the Fed minutes – believed that the Commission should move towards, and then maintain, a more restrictive (monetary) policy approach, in order to center the mandate of the Commission, aimed at promoting maximum employment and price stability “.

Announced yesterday, before the start of trading on Wall Street, also the US producer price index, another thermometer among the most important to monitor the trend of inflationary pressures: the figure rose in September on a monthly basis by 0.4 %, double the 0.2% increase expected by the consensus and a marked acceleration compared to the previous 0.2% decline.

On an annual basis, the PPI index jumped 8.5%, more than the + 8.4% estimated by the consensus, but less than the 8.7% rise in August.

Excluding the more volatile components represented by energy and food prices, the producer price index advanced 7.2% on an annual basis, less than the estimated 7.3%, rising 0.3% on a monthly basis, as expected, and as the previous + 0.3% (figure revised downwards from the previous increase of 0.4%).

Yesterday Wall Street closed in the red: the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 28.34 points, -0.10%, to 29,210.85; the S&P 500 lost 0.33%, to 3,577.03, the lowest closing value since November 2020, and the Nasdaq Composite is back just 0.09% to 10,417.10.