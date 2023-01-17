After half an hour of trading, the US indices are traveling without a precise direction, with the Dow Jones at -0.50.5% while the S&P500 and the Nasdaq are up respectively by 0.2% and 0.3%.

After yesterday’s break due to holidays, operators’ attention has returned to focusing mainly on the quarterly reports. Before the bell, Goldman Sachs released its accounts (-4%), reporting net revenues below expectations in the fourth quarter.

Whirlpool advances (+2%) after the agreement with Turkey’s Arcelik in the EMEA market, Pfizer (-2%) is penalized by a downsizing of profit estimates by Wells Fargo, while Morgan Stanley (+6%) travels bucked the trend after its wealth management business grew revenue above forecasts.

Traders will continue to monitor corporate earnings to gauge their expectations on the US economy and possible moves by the Federal Reserve. Also watch out for the interventions of Fed officials present from the Davos forum, while the vice president of BlackRock, Philipp Hildebrand, said he does not see any possibility of easing monetary policy this year.

The dollar remains close to its lowest since April, with the euro/dollar at 1.084, while the 10-year Treasury yield is stable at 3.5%. Crude oil prices rose, with Brent at 86.5 dollars, after OPEC left its estimates on the growth of global oil demand unchanged.

From the macro agenda, we note the clear worsening of the Empire State Manufacturing index of New York, down to -32.9 points in January.