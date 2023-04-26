Uncertainty does not scare 72% of European CEOs: cost management and innovation crucial for the future

The forecasts of the European CEOs

79% of business leaders globally has confidence in future perspectives of your company, despite the concerns for the 2023 the increase in interest rates, financial instability, geopolitical tensions and a probable recession remain. This is what emerged from the BCG research CEO Outlook 2023: Caution, Optimism, and Navigating the Road Ahead which investigates the perspectives, concerns and strategic priorities of 759 executives globally, to take the pulse of companies in the period of great uncertainty they are going through.

Even CEOs in Europa they say they are optimistic: 72% are convinced of the road ahead, compared to 83% in Nord America and 79% in Asia. There is an important focus on process management: 58% of European leaders plan to re-engineer processes or operating models. While in Europe priority is given to investments on climate e sustainability, as 55% of European CEOs declare, topics such as digital, tech and artificial intelligence are the first choice of colleagues in North America and Asia.

Europe is the area where the least investment is made transformation e business growth. 20% of CEOs say they don’t want to take any action on it. CEOs in Asia are the most interested in investing in growth stocks with nearly 10% of companies already embarking on growth-oriented operations including mergers and innovations.

The analysis identified cases of companies with particular skills resilience which generated total returns to shareholders 15 percentage points higher than the average recorded in their sectors over the past year. What distinguishes them is the attention to investing the resources freed up by cost reduction to support growth: product and process innovation, but also hiring, retention, upskilling.

As he explains Joseph Farinacci, partner and director of BCG: “Economic uncertainty can only be at the center of the reflections of CEOs from all over the world. But many leaders, right now, remain focused on the health and growth of their company, aiming to invest in key areas for innovation such as AI, sustainability and talent, to remain competitive and be ready to face other systemic shocks that could occur in the future”. (Ticker)