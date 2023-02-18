© Reuters. The new regulations on offline registration under the comprehensive registration system are officially implemented, and the top ten dry goods of the new regulations are selected, and six new violations are determined



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 18 (Reporter Lin Jian)A reporter from the Financial Associated Press has recently learned that following the implementation of the comprehensive registration system on February 17, the new offline regulations drafted and formulated by the China Securities Association have also been officially implemented simultaneously, ushering in a more robust order for the offline issuance of initial public offerings Maintenance rules.

Specifically, the new regulations specifically cover the “IPO Securities Offline Investor Management Rules”, “IPO Securities Offline Investor Classification Evaluation and Management Guidelines”, “Beijing Stock Exchange’s Public Issuance of Stocks to Unspecified Qualified Investors” Three self-regulatory rules including the Special Regulations on the Management of Offline Investors, and the supporting document “Self-Regulatory Rules Application Opinions No. 5 – Opinions on the Application of the Relevant Provisions of the Guidelines for the Classification, Evaluation and Management of Offline Investors in Initial Public Offerings of Securities” “wait.

The reporter noticed that the core document focusing on the new regulations, “Rules for the Management of Offline Investors in Initial Public Offerings of Securities”, was drafted as the most effective “map” for understanding the new regulations:

First, the overall framework remains unchanged. At present, the China Securities Association has established a full-chain self-discipline management system covering pre-registration management, in-process behavioral norms, and post-event violation handling, and the overall operation is sound and effective. In order to ensure the smooth implementation of the reform of the stock issuance registration system in an all-round way, the “Administrative Rules” are consistent with the original rules in terms of the self-discipline management framework of offline investors, and no adjustments will be made.

Second, the “Management Rules” fully absorb and learn from the experience and practices of offline investor management on the Science and Technology Innovation Board and ChiNext, and build an offline investor management system that meets the needs of the full implementation of the reform of the stock issuance registration system.

The third is to unify the applicable standards of the sector. In order to meet the needs of the full implementation of the reform of the stock issuance registration system, the “Administrative Rules” generally apply unified standards and regulations to different sectors such as the Main Board, the Science and Technology Innovation Board, and the Growth Enterprise Market, as well as to different types of offline investors such as professional institutions, general institutions, and individuals. Management is required to comprehensively improve the level of self-discipline management of offline investors.

The fourth is to emphasize professional ability requirements. In order to promote the effective functioning of the market-oriented pricing mechanism, in terms of registration conditions and codes of conduct, etc., further clarify the specific requirements of offline investors in terms of internal management, research and pricing, compliance risk control, investment strength, professional allocation, etc., to ensure that Offline investors have the professional ability required to participate in the offline issuance business, and the product nature and investment strategy of the allotment objects match the offline inquiry and allotment business.

The fifth is to consolidate the responsibilities of market players. By guiding and urging offline investors to strengthen internal management and strengthen behavioral constraints, the main responsibility of securities firms as recommended securities firms and lead underwriters in terms of suitability management, investor education services, asset scale verification, and information submission will be strengthened. Increase the intensity of self-discipline penalties, improve the timeliness of handling violations, etc., further strengthen the sense of responsibility of market players, promote the return of all parties to fulfill their responsibilities, and jointly maintain the order of offline issuance.

After sorting out by the reporter, there are ten points of interest in this new regulation for offline investors, which involves multiple management requirements such as the scope of participants, qualification requirements for opening new accounts, risk-taking constraints, and self-discipline planning measures. The specific dry goods are as follows:

Dry goods 1: Offline investor participants are clearly defined

According to the new regulations, the types of participating entities basically follow the current arrangement of the scope of offline investors in each sector, with three clarifications:

Offline investors on the Science and Technology Innovation Board and the Growth Enterprise Market are securities firms, fund management companies, insurance companies and their asset management subsidiaries, futures companies, trust companies, financial companies, qualified foreign investors, and private equity fund managers who meet certain conditions. and other professional institutional investors;

Offline investors on the main board are composed of the aforementioned professional institutional investors, other legal persons and organizations legally established in China that meet certain conditions (collectively referred to as general institutional investors), and individual investors.

It is clarified that individual investors should be Chinese citizens or foreigners with Chinese permanent residence status. It is clarified that their securities investment and transaction experience includes but is not limited to investors who have been engaged in securities transactions for more than five years (inclusive), and have securities in Shanghai and Shenzhen markets. Transaction records, at least one of the non-restricted stocks and non-restricted depositary receipts purchased from the secondary securities market in the last three years has been held for 180 consecutive days (inclusive), etc. Individual investors are required to be able to bear investment risks independently, and their risk tolerance level should be C4 (inclusive) or above.

The new regulations require that offline investors participating in the offline inquiry and placement of IPO securities should meet the conditions stipulated by the China Securities Association and complete the registration with the China Securities Association.

It is worth mentioning here that the reporter noticed that according to previous regulations, futures companies are only recommended institutional investors, but in the latest regulations, they are adjusted to professional institutional investors, and the relevant system will be completed on February 26. Adjustment. The new regulations show that securities firms are not allowed to view and maintain the information of futures companies in the management of offline investors and allotment target information, and the relevant information should be maintained by the futures companies themselves. In addition, futures asset management subsidiaries are managed with reference to private equity fund managers.

Dry goods 2: adopt classified management for offline investors

The new regulations include all offline investors in the classified evaluation and management system, and separate attention lists, abnormal lists, and selected lists, etc., and adopt differentiated self-discipline management methods to strengthen management.

The new regulations show that within the scope of the watch list, some offline investors’ behaviors that are found in daily monitoring are relatively random and have a significantly high degree of quotation deviation, as one of the specific circumstances for offline investors to be included in the watch list. stipulations, and further clarified that the China Securities Association will work with major exchanges to jointly determine the identification standards and investor ratios for offline investor quotations that deviate significantly from the lower of the “four values” and adjust them in due course according to market conditions.

In addition, the China Securities Association regularly includes relevant offline investors in the abnormal list based on the status of the watch list, and promptly includes offline investors with other abnormal circumstances in the abnormal list. The abnormal list is valid for two months.

The featured list is the focus of this new regulation.

According to the new regulations, for the offline investors of professional institutions who declare the selected list, it is clarified that the selected list is limited to the offline investors of professional institutions, and the general institutional offline investors and individual offline investors are not included in the management of the selected list for the time being. . For the offline investors of professional institutions that declare the selected list, emphasize the active stock investment management ability of offline investors, and require that the scale of actively managed assets under partial stock management or the size of stock holdings in the secondary market in the last two consecutive quarters should reach 300 Over 100 million yuan (inclusive), which fully reflects the industry demonstration and leading role of offline investors of professional institutions selected into the selected list.

Dry goods 3: Make requirements on the size of funds for opening new accounts offline

In order to meet the requirements of the full implementation of the reform of the stock issuance registration system and highlight the professional pricing capabilities of securities investment accounts, the new regulations also make more detailed and clear regulations on the registration conditions of allotment targets and various aspects.

First of all, the new regulation clarifies the registration type of allotment objects, which should be self-operated investment accounts and/or directly managed securities investment products of offline investors.

Second, the new regulations increase the registration requirements for securities investment products. One is to highlight the stock investment management capabilities of investors, and clarify that the registration types of asset management products of financial institutions and private securities investment funds are limited to equity and mixed products; To conduct arbitrage investment to obtain excess returns, it is clarified that the assets directly invested in non-public financial institution asset management products and private equity investment funds shall not exceed 20%. The original expression of the draft for comments is “to clarify that more than 80% of the assets of private equity fund asset management products and private securities investment funds should be directly invested in stocks, depository receipts, bonds, and money market instruments.”

The new regulations also clarify that, except for public offering funds, social security funds, pensions, annuity funds, insurance funds, and qualified foreign investor accounts, the non-restricted stocks and non-restricted stocks purchased by other allotment target accounts from the secondary market of the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges The total market value of depositary receipts as of the end of the most recent month should not be less than 60 million yuan.

It is worth mentioning that the new regulations also show that under the market-based issuance pricing mechanism, the uncertainty of the amount allocated to allotment objects has increased. , put forward the requirements for the scale of cash assets for general institutions and individual investors.

That is, the fund balance in the fund account opened by the allotment object with the securities company should not be lower than 1‰ of the lower value of the total assets of the securities account and capital account at the end of the most recent month and the total assets of the trading day before the inquiry.

The new regulations also unify the requirements for the market value scale of the main board, the science and technology innovation board and the growth enterprise board before the price inquiry:

The daily average value of the total market value of non-restricted stocks and non-restricted depositary receipts of the allotment objects in the 20 trading days before the benchmark day of the stock exchange where the project is issued and listed (including the benchmark day) should be more than 60 million yuan (inclusive). For science and technology innovation and entrepreneurship and other themed closed-operation funds and closed-operation strategic placement funds, the daily average value of the total market value of non-restricted stocks and non-restricted depositary receipts in the 20 trading days before the benchmark day (including the benchmark day) shall be 1,000 More than 10,000 yuan (inclusive).

Dry goods 4: Improve the management of new dormant accounts, and re-apply for re-use

The clear establishment of dormant accounts is one of the highlights of the new regulations.

A dormant account refers to a placement target account managed by an offline investor who has not participated in the offline inquiry of IPO securities within a natural year. During the dormant period of the allotment target accounts, they are not allowed to participate in the offline inquiry and allotment of IPO securities.

According to the new regulations, if a dormant account re-participates in offline inquiry and placement business, an application for activation of the dormant account should be submitted in accordance with the registration procedure, and must meet the registration requirements for offline investors or placement targets.

In addition, institutional investors should make relevant preparations before participating in offline inquiry and subscription business. If the allotment target is about to expire and needs to be extended, it should submit an application for the allotment target extension to the China Securities Association in a timely manner.

Dry goods 5: Supervision and blacklisting for up to 3 years, and six new violations

Offline investors will usher in a comprehensive and stricter standardized management for new investors.

The new regulations will increase the punishment for violations, optimize the handling of violations, improve the procedural regulations for violations, and further improve the effectiveness and pertinence of violations on the premise of fully protecting the legitimate rights and interests of offline investors. The main body forms an effective deterrent and continues to purify the offline distribution ecology.

The new regulations merge the original main board blacklist into the restricted list for management. For offline investors who “submit information with false records, misleading statements or major omissions”, “use other people’s accounts, quotes from multiple accounts”, “entrust others to conduct offline inquiry and purchase of IPO securities, with administrative permission Excluding”, “negotiating quotations among offline investors”, “colluding quotations with issuers or underwriters”, “deliberately lowering, raising or not prudently quoting”, “failure to perform quotation evaluation and decision-making procedures, and (or ) without pricing basis” and repeated violations that seriously affect the order of offline issuance, the penalty for violations will be further increased by extending the period for offline investors or allotment targets to be included in the restricted list.

It can be included in the restricted list for a maximum of thirty-six months, and at the same time, measures to deal with violations of unqualified online investors will be added.

The reporter noticed that “there are false records, misleading statements or major omissions in the submitted information”, “the inflated asset size is obtained through nested investment and other methods to obtain illegitimate benefits”, “entrusting others to conduct offline inquiry and quotation of IPO securities” Subscription business, except those subject to administrative permission”, “Prudent quotation”, “Not strictly performing quotation evaluation and decision-making procedures, and (or) pricing basis is insufficient”, “Asset scale report submitted to the lead underwriter and other data Documents are inaccurate, incomplete or inconsistent” and other violations are supplementary additions.

However, it is worth mentioning that, in view of violations such as “inaccurate, incomplete or inconsistent data files such as asset scale reports submitted to the lead underwriter” that are likely to occur in practice, in view of the fact that they are mainly caused by manual operation errors and other reasons, In practice, the lead underwriter will eliminate the quotations of the allotment objects managed by the offline investor after discovery, which has not caused a major harm to the order of offline issuance. Therefore, for such violations, the new regulations require participation in the compliance Self-discipline measures such as educating and submitting compliance commitments, not participating in offline inquiry and allotment business, and being included in the restricted list.

In addition, for violations such as “providing valid quotations but not participating in the subscription” and “failing to pay the subscription funds in full and on time”, the new regulations adjust the original main board to be exempted from one penalty, and the Science and Technology Innovation Board and ChiNext will be included in the restricted list for the first violation. According to the provisions of the Regulations, each market sector has been uniformly adjusted to adopt self-discipline measures that require participation in compliance education and submission of compliance commitments; in response to repeated occurrences of the above-mentioned violations, the relevant violations have caused obvious adverse effects or consequences, or offline investors did not comply with the regulations. If the compliance education is completed or the compliance commitment is submitted within the time limit, the China Securities Association will further take self-discipline measures such as warnings, ordering corrections, and inclusion in the restricted list.

Dry goods 6: Private equity fund launch is subject to multiple regulations

The reporter noticed that there are many provisions in the new regulations on the new creation of private equity funds. It is understood that under the market-based issuance pricing mechanism, offline investors are required to have a higher risk tolerance. In view of the fact that some private equity fund managers have lax risk management and control systems, insufficient implementation, lack of stability in investment decisions, and market risks. In order to reduce the unfavorable interference factors of some private equity fund managers on the primary market of securities issuance, and fully learn from the self-discipline management experience of investors on the Science and Technology Innovation Board and the Growth Enterprise Market, the new regulations unify private equity funds. Manager’s risk tolerance requirements.

The new regulations stipulate that the total scale of products managed and filed by private equity fund managers should be more than 1 billion yuan (inclusive) in the last two quarters, and at least one of the products managed in the last three years should have a duration of more than two years (inclusive) The product.

Dry goods 7: Further improve the level of specialization and compliance risk control

In order to solve the problems of the independence of some institutional investors, the lack of compliance and risk control capabilities, and the lack of professional research and pricing capabilities, free-riding quotations, and group quotations of some institutional investors exposed during the reform of the registration system of the Science and Technology Innovation Board and the ChiNext Board, the new regulations further increase institutional investment. The independent pricing ability, investment management ability, compliance and risk control ability requirements of investors, and put forward specific requirements from four aspects.

The first is staffing requirements, specifying that professional institutions and general institutional investors should be equipped with IPO securities research and investment business personnel, and have more than two years (inclusive) of equity asset research or equity and mixed product investment management experience;

Second, investment independence requirements, institutional investors should independently make investment decisions;

The third is compliance requirements. Institutional investors, especially private equity fund managers, should incorporate their participation in the offline inquiry and placement of IPO securities into the overall compliance risk control system, and designate specialized personnel to strengthen compliance management and risk control. The work experience and professional requirements of the compliance management personnel for the offline inquiry and allotment business of the first issue of securities shall be stipulated;

The fourth is to refine the risk tolerance requirements of general institutional investors, requiring their risk tolerance level to be C4 (inclusive) or above.

Dry Goods 8: Further compacting the responsibilities of securities firms

The new regulations make comprehensive provisions on the responsibilities of securities companies, and further consolidate the main responsibilities of securities companies as recommended securities companies, custodians or brokers, and lead underwriters, strengthen the awareness of the main responsibility of securities companies, and urge all parties to perform their duties.

First, it is further clarified that if, during the self-examination of the suitability, the securities firm finds that the recommended offline investors or the allotment targets managed by them do not meet the suitability requirements of investors, they shall promptly send a written reminder to the offline investors and inform them that they have not continued Compliance with the requirements for the suitability management of offline investors and the measures to be taken in the future.

The second is to require securities companies to issue asset scale reports and other certification materials for their brokerage business investors and placement objects entrusted to participate in the offline issuance business, and to ensure that the certification materials are true, accurate and complete.

The third is to clarify the asset scale verification responsibility of securities companies. In order to further improve the effectiveness of the lead underwriter’s asset size verification work, the new regulations adjust the implementation caliber of the asset size verification to the offline investor’s product asset size report at the end of the last month or the total amount in the securities account and capital account opened with a securities firm. Assets, as well as the balance of funds in the fund accounts of general institutions and individual investors. It is clearly required that the lead underwriter should compare the asset size report data of offline investors with the reported asset size data, and check the legitimacy and completeness of the asset size report and other supporting documents, and whether the proposed purchase amount exceeds the total assets and cash assets of the allotment target. Check whether the amount meets the purchase requirements, etc.

The fourth is to clarify the responsibility of securities companies to submit information. Securities firms are required to do a good job in reporting information such as verification, price inquiry, placement, and monitoring, and ensure that the information is true, accurate, complete, and timely. At the same time, further clarify the types, time limits and requirements for lead underwriters to submit information to the China Securities Association. The lead underwriter shall submit information such as the asset size of the allotment target to the China Securities Association within ten trading days from the date of the initial public offering of the securities. If the lead underwriter discovers any violations by offline investors, it shall, in principle, report to the China Securities Association before the day of discovery or the day following the discovery.

On the whole, according to the new regulations, if offline investors or staff of securities companies have violations, the China Securities Association may take measures such as sending supervisory work letters, interviewing, requesting responses, making statements, or talking to relevant responsible personnel. Self-discipline measures such as reminders, requirements to submit commitments, requirements to participate in compliance education, warnings, orders to make corrections, and orders to institutions to deal with, etc., further consolidate the main responsibilities of relevant responsible personnel, strengthen the compliance awareness of relevant staff, and improve the professional behavior Normative.

Dry goods 9: Make differentiated arrangements for the Beijing Stock Exchange

The new regulations also make differentiated arrangements for the registration conditions and code of conduct of investors under the CBEX’s public offering and listing of stocks, further improving the pertinence and effectiveness of the self-discipline management of investors under the CBEX’s public offering and listing of offline investors.

On the one hand, differentiated arrangements have been made for the investment strength of offline investors in the public offering and listing of stocks on the Beijing Stock Exchange. It is required that the total market value of non-restricted stocks and non-restricted depositary receipts purchased by offline investors’ self-operated investment accounts or directly managed securities investment products from the securities secondary market should not be less than 10 million yuan as of the end of the most recent month. Public funds, social security funds, pensions, annuity funds, insurance funds, and qualified foreign investor accounts are excluded.

On the other hand, corresponding arrangements shall be made for special matters in the management of investor behavior in the public offering and listing of CBEX’s off-line investors. According to the actual situation of the public offering and listing of stocks on the Beijing Stock Exchange and the actual situation of offline inquiry and placement business, institutional investors and individual investors are required to fill in the proposed subscription amount for the placement target in principle not to exceed the total assets of the placement target at the end of the most recent month and the inquiry price. The lower of the previous total assets. The preservation and submission of the pricing basis for offline investors follows the original relevant regulations.

Dry goods 10: Make clear connection arrangements for the transition period

According to the reporter’s understanding, in order to steadily promote the full implementation of the stock issuance registration system and ensure the orderly and smooth transition of the self-discipline management of offline investors, the China Securities Association has made clear arrangements for the transition work:

In terms of registration requirements, the original business authority of offline investors registered before the implementation of the new rules and other self-regulatory rules and the placement targets under their management will remain unchanged, unless otherwise stipulated by futures companies; Offline investors and their allotment objects with authorization shall apply the current regulations to submit registration applications.

In addition, after the implementation of the approval system projects, the code of conduct for offline investors shall apply the provisions of the original relevant rules. For registration-based projects that publish prospectuses after the implementation of the rules, the new rules and other self-regulatory rules apply to the code of conduct for offline investors.

In terms of dealing with violations, after the implementation of the new regulations, for registration-based projects that publish prospectuses, the current regulations apply to the handling of violations of offline investors. For approval-based projects and registration-based projects where prospectuses were published before the implementation of the new regulations, the provisions of the original relevant rules apply to the violations of offline investors in principle, except that the current regulations are more conducive to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of offline investors.

The China Securities Association also requires securities firms to conduct prudent checks on whether investors meet the recommendation conditions, registration and reporting information, etc., and issue a statement of compliance with the recommended registration conditions. Among them, in the initial public offering of securities projects, securities firms should focus on checking whether the total assets of offline investors and the cash assets of general institutional and individual offline investors meet the requirements of self-regulatory rules. Refuse offline investors’ quotations or exclude them according to invalid quotations.

The China Securities Association further requires that securities firms also need to issue a unified asset scale report as custody business customers and brokerage business customers of offline investors, and shall not delay or refuse to issue without reason.