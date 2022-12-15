[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian) ​​British media reported on Wednesday (December 14) that Arm, a British chip technology company owned by Softbank, has confirmed that Britain and the United States will not Approving its license to export technology to China would prevent Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba from buying some of the most advanced chip designs.

The “Financial Times” quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that this is the first time that Arm has preemptively decided not to export its most cutting-edge designs to China. Arm is the world‘s leading provider of semiconductor intellectual property (IP).

Earlier this year, Arm launched its next-generation data center chip technology called Neoverse V2 to meet the explosion of data from 5G and connected devices. Over the past year, Arm has released several new core designs, including the Neoverse N2 and the Neoverse V1 and V2, the latter of which is the highest performing to date.

According to the Wassenaar Agreement, Chinese companies are prohibited from buying the Neoverse V2 and its predecessor, the V1. The Wassenaar Agreement was signed in 1996 by more than 40 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It is a multilateral export control mechanism aimed at regulating traditional weapons and dual-use goods.

Arm’s chips are “American origin” technology within the scope of the Wassenaar Agreement, which requires an export license from Washington.

Two months ago, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a wide-ranging set of export control measures. In addition to prohibiting U.S. companies from exporting advanced chips or technology to the CCP, it also prohibits the CCP from providing the CCP with certain products made with U.S. equipment and tools anywhere in the world. semiconductor chip. If implemented effectively, these measures will force China‘s chip manufacturing to set back years.

The British “Financial Times” quoted Paul Triolo, an expert from lbright Stonebridge Group consulting company, as saying that the US Department of Commerce’s export controls have also updated restrictions on the export of Arm technology types.

“Key companies in the semiconductor supply chain, including IP core members such as Arm, must determine whether the functions provided in their products meet or exceed the technical requirements of the new commercial regulations.” Triolo said.

The “Financial Times” on Wednesday (December 14) quoted three people familiar with the matter as saying that the United States plans to put more than 30 Chinese chip manufacturers, including Yangtze River Storage, on a trade blacklist. It’s the latest move by Washington to crack down on the Chinese Communist Party’s technological ambitions. After Chinese companies are included in this trade blacklist, American companies are not allowed to sell technology to them.

Arm’s intellectual property underpins most of the world‘s chips and is used by most of the companies developing cutting-edge technologies. Like technology companies around the world, Chinese companies rely heavily on Arm’s designs to build devices from smartphones to servers.

The U.S. is trying to win over key European and Asian allies in the chip industry, notably the Netherlands and Japan, to impose strict export controls on chip equipment. According to Bloomberg News citing people familiar with the matter on December 12, Japan and the Netherlands may announce in the next few weeks that they will partially adopt the restrictions on Chinese companies introduced by the United States in October.

