According to the monitoring of the business agency, this week, the domesticcornstarchThe price rose slightly. The average price of edible first-grade corn starch was 3232.00 yuan/ton at the beginning of the week, and the average price at the weekend was 3248.00 yuan/ton, up 0.50% during the week.

Entering November, the cost of imported corn is still high. Coupled with the impact of the epidemic and the weather such as rainfall in some areas, the arrival of corn from deep-processing manufacturers has declined. This week, some companies slightly raised the purchase price of corn. The domestic corn market price continued to be strong, and the cost Under the support, the domestic corn starch market price rose slightly.

Analysts of corn starch products from the business community believe that: under the support of costs, the domestic corn starch market price will be stable and strong in the short term.

