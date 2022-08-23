Under the global wave of leisure and personalization, although the absolute market share of formal wear is increasing, the relative market share is decreasing. Due to changes in wearers’ consumption habits and work scenarios, many occasions that originally required formal wear are becoming personalized and random. Therefore, although there is a certain rigid demand for traditional formal wear, the extension of diversification and leisure has become the general trend.





In this context, the traditional concept of formal dress design is increasingly challenged. Formal apparel companies have been unable to use traditional means to operate independently as in the past, and more and more need to systematically iterate design links, even from the market, occupation and wearer. From the perspective of analyzing and innovating the track, using innovative elements as the point of change and breakthrough in market competition. Even if Zegna and BOSS were originally suit-based clothing brands, their products have begun to differentiate in recent years. The “new formal wear” between “formal wear” and “casual wear” is favored by elite groups, and is increasingly provoked. A new country in the field of formal wear.





Under the tide of the formal wear industry, in order to enrich the industrial chain structure and accelerate the construction of a new development pattern of China‘s formal wear industry, Nanshan Zhishang and the China Fashion Designers Association jointly held the “Nanshan Zhishang Cup” the first China formal wear design competition. Since its inception, this competition has always put “innovation and iteration” in the first place, with Nanshan Zhishang worsted wool fabric as the lifeline of creative design, aiming to call on global designers to exert their creative power and jointly lead the development of formal fashion trends. Explore the new image, new definition and new connotation of “new formal wear”.





1. Breaking the definition of traditional formal dress, the design is more personalized

In the design concepts of the 23 finalists in this competition, they all used their creativity to give more fashionable new definitions to formal wear. Whether it is the regular men’s and women’s suits, or the elegant dress unit, all of them show the design concept and direction of practicality, functionality and fashion under the wonderful pen of the contestants. In the formal dress design works combining Chinese and Western styles, the contestants focused on visual aesthetics and practical functionality, so that formal dress is no longer rigidly adhered to the concept of “conformity”, showing the fashion and charm of young people in the new era.





It is worth mentioning that many of the contestants’ designs combine traditional Chinese culture and national elements. Whether it is patterns, colors, or sources of inspiration, they all present formal clothes with “Chinese characteristics”. Let us feel a formal image that subverts the traditional impression.

2. The classic, durable, unique and environmentally friendly Nanshan fabrics bring the value of formal wear back

If the essence of the fashion industry is “quick response”, then comprehensive consideration based on this analysis, the essence of the formal wear industry can be attributed to “slow fashion response”. This “slowness” is reflected in superior fabrics, classic styles and durability. Among them, classic fabrics are not only the core of the value of formal products, but also the accumulation and inheritance of a long history and art culture. All shortlisted designers in the finals of this competition use Nanshan worsted wool fabrics as the carrier, and through fashion creativity and ingenious design, they are creatively empowering formal dress design.





In order to help the contestants to better realize their design ideas, the contest organizing committee specially organized contestants to go deep into Nanshan Zhishang to visit, docking and other professional gathering activities. The contestants learned about the high-quality performance of worsted fabrics by inspecting the operation mode of Nanshan Zhishang Intelligent Manufacturing. During the collection period, the contestants also selected samples of worsted wool fabrics, and applied fabrics of different crafts, colors and styles to physical production, and opened a design feast of “playing the leading role with fabrics”. It can be seen that, in addition to providing a good talent pool for the upgrading and development of the industry, the competition also acts as a platform for connecting the industry chain. While promoting the commercial value of creativity, it also establishes a win-win competition mechanism for enterprises and emerging designers to interact.





What really brings life to formal wear is eternal creativity, and this competition will focus on the source of creativity.“Nanshan Zhishang Cup” Finals and Awards Ceremony of the First China Formal Dress Design Competition,WillOn September 7th at 17:00Topped the SS23 China International Fashion Weekstagegaining global attention.As the organizer, Nanshan Zhishang hopes to explore new concepts, new paths and new methods of Chinese formal wear design through this competition, extend fashion imagination from a young perspective, enhance the potential of fashion industry, and establish a Chinese style for the development of Chinese fashion. Create national rhythm and let the world witness the rise of Chinese formal wear.



