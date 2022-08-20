Home Business “Underestimated bills shock, high-risk Italian companies”
«S u a European economy that was healthy and lively, as the latest GDP figures for the second quarter of 2022 have shown, a gigantic tsunami struck ”. Marco Colacicco does not hide his apprehension about the rise in energy costs and the effects on Italian companies. President of Mittel, a holding company with shares in bathroom furnishing companies such as Ceramica Cielo, Galassia and Disegno Ceramica, Colacicco underlines the emergence of an unprecedented and explosive situation.

Why are you worried?

«There was a silent” energy lockdown “of entire sectors in August, with the price of gas reaching 180 euros per MWh at the end of July. The ball has been thrown forward: the general hope was to find himself returning from vacation with a partially recovered situation. Unfortunately, in reality the cost has today, on the contrary, risen above 260 euros: 13 times the historical cost, almost 10 net of the state contribution ”.

What are the consequences for businesses?

“The numbers say it: companies operating in highly gas-intensive sectors would see the incidence of the cost of gas alone jump in real time, without even considering electricity, to a percentage between 20% and an almost unpronounceable 40% of the turnover, and sometimes beyond ».

