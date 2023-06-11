Underfloor heating and heat pump: advantages and disadvantages of surface heating

Mcreate a lot of comfort with little energy – you can do that Floor-, wall and ceiling heaters. Many people find their radiant heat pleasant.

Another plus: These so-called surface heating systems are installed invisibly. The design freedom in the rooms is greater than in systems with radiators.

In contrast to radiators, surface heating emits heat over a large area. As a result, the rooms are heated evenly and the heaters can often be operated at lower temperatures.

“The usual indoor air temperature of 22 degrees Celsius in a conventionally heated building can be reduced by two degrees Celsius with surface heating while maintaining the same level of comfort,” says Axel Grimm, Managing Director of the Federal Association for Surface Heating and Surface Cooling. “That saves around twelve percent of energy.”

However, how much energy can actually be saved with surface heating depends largely on the effort with which the energy is generated. “The heating doesn’t care where the heat comes from, it works with any energy source,” says Matthias Wagnitz from the Central Association for Heating, Sanitary and Air Conditioning. “The crucial question is how efficiently can I generate the heat?”

Here lies the heat pump as a combined low-temperature system, usually at the front, at least in well-insulated new buildings. Because it theoretically gains free heat in an environmentally friendly way from the ground or the environment. In practice, this goal is still a long way off with a view to the energy mix for electricity generation, because the federal government has reduced CO by phasing out nuclear power 2 -Intensive coal-fired power plants have been restarted and plans to build dozens of gas-fired power plants to cover the base load.

panel heaters standard in new buildings

“Heat pumps and panel heating are an absolute dream couple for economical heating,” says Axel Grimm. Because surface heating requires much lower flow temperatures than radiators, since the entire floor is used as a heating surface. They get by with a maximum of 35 degrees, while conventional systems with radiators require 55 to 70 degrees. However, this only applies to well-insulated buildings. An unrenovated old building cannot be warmed up with a flow temperature of 35 degrees. To do this, the heat pump would have to activate the built-in heating element, which is operated one-to-one with electricity and puts the eco-advantage of the device into perspective. In addition, the intensive use of the heating element also promotes wear and tear on the expensive system.

In well-insulated houses, however, the surface heating actually runs efficiently because the energy requirement is very low here. “In new buildings, panel heating is actually already standard,” says Stefan Materne, energy expert at the Federal Consumer Center headed by the Green Ramona Pop. “The most common way is to install hot water underfloor heating.”

In many cases, the heat pump runs more efficiently with surface heating Source: dpa-tmn/Andrea Warnecke

Of course, surface heating can also be retrofitted in existing buildings if there is space for a floor, wall or ceiling structure. However, surface heating in buildings that are less well insulated cannot fully develop their potential.

Higher flow temperatures are usually required there, so that the heating consumes more energy. “But even there they are still more efficient than radiators,” says Axel Grimm.

The big disadvantage of underfloor heating

There is one disadvantage: surface heating is often said to have a certain sluggishness. It takes a long time to reach the desired temperature after switching on. At higher outside temperatures and strong solar radiation, they adapt only slowly.

They are also not as easily turned up or down as radiators. “If it then gets too warm, valuable room heat is lost when the residents open the windows to cool down,” explains Stefan Materne.

However, the energy consultant finds that one can adjust to this special feature of surface heating. “It helps to try out a bit when it is best to start lowering the temperatures in the evening and when to turn the heating up again in the morning to have pleasant temperatures.”

It can only be seen during installation: the underfloor heating then disappears under a screed Source: dpa-tmn/Alexander Ludwig

Matthias Wagnitz explains: “How quickly the temperature adjusts depends on the storage mass that heats up the pipe systems.” The heating pipes are embedded in the screed, which heats up or cools down comparatively slowly.

Depending on how thick the screed layer is and how close the pipes are to the floor, the lowering or heating is felt more or less quickly.

“In most cases, frequent switching is not worthwhile,” says Wagnitz. “It is best to let the surface heating run in a more economical mode.” However, it is possible to lower the temperatures at night.

Panel heating k cool in summer

What should not be underestimated in view of the increasing number of very hot summers: With a Heat pumps can also cool the living space with surface heating.

Although they do not lower the temperatures as much as an air conditioner. “But you can cool the floor down by two to three degrees with it,” says Matthias Wagnitz. Anyone who has not previously had an air conditioning system and uses the cooling function when the heat pumps are started up increases the economy’s electricity consumption, which runs counter to the government’s climate targets.

It is important not to activate this mode only when the building has already heated up. “If the cooling is set with foresight, it is pleasant and comfortable – without drafts and air movement,” says Axel Grimm.

