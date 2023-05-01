Understand Viessmann heat pump sales

It was a bang for industry experts and those interested in the energy transition. The German medium-sized company Viessmann from Hesse is selling its entire air conditioning division to the US group Carrier Global for 12 billion euros. This includes the heat pump business, which is so important for the German energy and heating transition. What does that mean for local climate protection? All the good articles I’ve found on this are behind a paywall. I linked the one at the SZ, which is accessible and extensive and touches on the most important things. The logic of the deal: Viessmann is actually a heating engineer. That’s how the company grew. The air conditioning division was more of a side business – until now. The whole world now needs heat pumps. But the whole world already has a lot of experience with air conditioning (heat pumps, simply put, are air conditioning systems that are turned inside out.) Therefore, as a medium-sized company, Viessmann should have competed with global giants who have better supply chains, higher volumes and therefore lower costs and more experience. The US group Carrier Global has all that. But what it doesn’t have: local expertise and well-connected craftsmen. Viessmann has them. What it means for consumers: “According to all economic experience, the competition for the German boiler room will soon mean: cheaper prices for everyone who wants to install a heat pump,” writes Lisa Nienhaus in the SZ (€). the German location means: The FAZ (€) shows examples from the past in which a German medium-sized company has sold to a global player: Wella to Procter & Gamble, Birkenstock to an investment company. The experiences are mixed. It is clear that Carrier Global is buying a German manufacturer with a view to the energy transition in this country. It would be absurd to completely gut Viessmann in Hessen. What drives the Viessmann family: The FAZ phoned company boss Max Viessmann again. It was a very rational decision for him. It wasn’t about the money. Viessmann alone would not have had enough strength to stand up to the Asian competition.



