Understanding, 75% of SMEs do not plan generational handovers

Intesa Sanpaolo, 75% of SMEs do not plan generational handovers

Keep together tradition and innovation making companies aware of the importance of a well-planned generational change and not limited to a simple notarial deed. A way therefore to guarantee both the preservation of the history of a company and its competitiveness for the future, but 75 percent of companies do not plan this phase properly.

These are some of the topics that emerged from the conference “The generational handover in family businesses” organized in Milan by Intesa Sanpaolo, which was attended by Pierluigi Monceri, regional director of Milan, Monza and Brianza of Intesa Sanpaolo, Federico Visconti, rector of LIUC – Cattaneo University, and Giulia Castoldi, Assolombarda delegate for family businesses.

Two company testimonials also contributed to the debate: Filippo Berto, CEO of Berto Srlsecond generation of the family, at the helm of the Brianza-based company which since the 1950s has made the production of “made in Meda” design furniture famous throughout the world, and Angelo Rioli, managing director of Ri.Plast Srlwhich has been producing stationery items for schools and offices since 1976 and which, thanks to the generational handover to the founder Luigi’s three children, has paid close attention to innovation.

In Italy every year 60,000 entrepreneurs experience the generational transition

In Lombardy, only 11 companies out of 100 faced at least one in the period 2013-2019, slightly higher than the national average (10 out of 100). These are numbers that must push us not to underestimate a fundamental moment in the life of small and medium-sized enterprises, above all, which are the basis of the national production fabric: just think that only 50% of these come to the second generation and just 10% to the third.

“The theme of the generational past is destined to become increasingly relevant as a result of a significant aging of the Italian entrepreneurial class. One fact above all: 20% of entrepreneurs are over 70 and I think this tells us loudly and clearly how urgent it is to address the issue in a structured way – he explained Pierluigi Monceri -. Today, unfortunately, three quarters of companies experience generational change on an absolutely occasional basis (they do not prepare or plan for it), 22% do so but only partially. So only 3 companies out of 100 have a structured and effective way of accessing this delicate phase”.

This is especially the case with large companies

The problem of rotation at the top has mainly affected the largest companies, with 50 employees and more (17.5%), although it has also affected small companies with 10 employees and up to a similar extent, while less inclined to change small businesses with fewer than 10 employees are shown, where the handover involved only 10 cases out of 100, in line with the regional figure.

Another difficulty is the complete identification of the company with the family, with the consequence of closing the doors to the entry of external managers and therefore of skills also necessary for the future developments of the company.

Instead, studies show that the entry of external managers brings greater returns in terms of competitiveness, while the participation of the new generations on the board brings more innovation and attention to the green. In the period 2019-2021, companies with at least one director under 40 recorded a median growth in turnover of 11.6% against 6.5% of companies with all directors over 65 and 8.8% of the rest of businesses. Similar considerations also apply to profitability.

The challenge is even more complex in family businesses

It is a variegated universe in which personal and emotional dynamics can affect the economic aspects: a world that in our country represents 85% of companies, in which the CEO belongs to the family, while 66% still have family management ( compared to 26% in France and 10% in the UK).

In such a delicate phase, Intesa Sanpaolo offers specialist support and dedicated training processes, combining credit with advanced corporate finance consultancy, for example for tax and financial planning and extraordinary operations. Also important is the collaboration with the ELITE programme, the Euronext ecosystem, which helps SMEs and young innovative entrepreneurial realities to grow and access the private and public capital markets: a long-standing synergy which in five years has allowed access to more than 300 companies throughout Italy, of which 79 from Lombardy, operating in every sector.

For Monceri “it is essential to put all the necessary attention through processes and supports to stimulate and define an evolution of the generational transition that effectively becomes generational accompaniment”. “The theme is above all one of competence rather than belonging. If the skills are placed in the family context, that’s great.

But often the skills, in the name of a path of diversity and richness, are better valued if drawn from the outside. We believe that managing to integrate the sense of belonging with managerial skills is an important key to inspiring the evolution of our companies”, she added.