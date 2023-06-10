Understanding, Gros-Pietro: balance in the anti-inflation tools without damaging the economy

The importance of finding a balance in anti-inflation measures is essential to avoid negative consequences on the economy. While it is necessary to fight inflation and prevent the price-wage spiral, it is equally important not to exaggerate the use of tools to control the circulation of money.

Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, president of Intesa Sanpaolo, discussed this topic during the annual meeting of Consob with the financial market. He highlighted how an excessive use of these tools can lead to an excessive reduction in economic activity, with negative effects on monetary stability.