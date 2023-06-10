Home » Understanding, Gros-Pietro: balance in the anti-inflation tools without damaging the economy
Business

Understanding, Gros-Pietro: balance in the anti-inflation tools without damaging the economy

by admin
Understanding, Gros-Pietro: balance in the anti-inflation tools without damaging the economy

The importance of finding a balance in anti-inflation measures is essential to avoid negative consequences on the economy. While it is necessary to fight inflation and prevent the price-wage spiral, it is equally important not to exaggerate the use of tools to control the circulation of money.

Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, president of Intesa Sanpaolo, discussed this topic during the annual meeting of Consob with the financial market. He highlighted how an excessive use of these tools can lead to an excessive reduction in economic activity, with negative effects on monetary stability.

See also  WhatsApp, from updates to notifications: what changes with EU rules

You may also like

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Beijing Zhiyuan released the Enlightenment 3.0 model, Dean...

Heating fitter: crafts and trade unions reject shortened...

Schlein to the secretariat: “Retire the threads, Pd...

Small and medium-sized enterprises pay 19 billion more...

The Fed’s actions are doubtful, and the gold...

Armor: “Full speed” – Rheinmetall is now waking...

Meloni, Artificial Intelligence and… Perrino’s intervention on Rai...

Parties – Left: Riexinger hopes for a return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy