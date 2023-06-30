Understanding the Consumption Characteristics of Young People: Yang Xiaobaa’s Innovative Content Model

(Source title: Yang Xiaobaa’s innovative content model to meet the individual needs of young consumers​)

Nowadays, young people have become the main force in the consumer market, and “grabbing young people” is the consensus of almost all brands. So how to “catch the young people”? Understanding their consumption characteristics is the key link. At present, the consumption behavior of young people mainly reflects the following characteristics.

Feature 1: They are also “smart and budget-conscious”

Today’s young people are also very budget-conscious in spending, and they like to compare prices in multiple ways when purchasing products. Taking “post-95” consumers as an example, their conversion rate from browsing to ordering is significantly lower than that of users of other age groups, and “post-95” users also have higher participation in money-saving modes such as group shopping and social e-commerce. Whenever e-commerce is on a big promotion, young people are also the main force in various promotional activities such as “bargaining” and “building buildings”.

Feature 2: They prefer “Made in China”

Today’s young people prefer “Made in China“. Compared with international brands, these domestic brands are better able to understand and meet the needs of young people, and are more in line with their personality expression, rather than Chinese young people from other cultural perspectives. From Big White Rabbit, Pull Back, Li Ning, to Huaxizi, Perfect Diary, many authentic Chinese brands and made in China have won the favor of young people.

Feature 3: They accept advanced consumption

Advanced consumption is becoming more and more widely accepted among young people. According to the “Report on China‘s Young People’s Debt” released by Nielsen, among consumers aged 18-29, the penetration rate of overall credit products is 86.6%, of which 42.1% of young people only use consumer credit and pay it off within the month, 43.3% % of young people believe that using credit products is a smarter way to spend.

Feature 4: They pay more attention to delivery speed

They will cancel orders because of ambiguity in delivery time, they will calculate the delivery time and expect to receive the item on the same day or the next day after shopping, and they are more willing to pay extra for express delivery. In addition, if the merchant can provide services such as booking delivery time, it is more likely to be favored by young people.

Feature 5: They are more willing to try new platforms

Young consumers are happy to try new consumption platforms. From old-fashioned shopping websites to shopping on Douyin and Kuaishou, young people are never tired of trying new platforms. Recently, the Yangxiaobai APP, an emerging platform, has become a digital representative platform in new consumption by virtue of its digital blessing and better understanding of young people. On the Yangxiaobae platform, there are a complete range of product categories. Yangxiaobaa has reached cooperation with many well-known brands to optimize cost-effective products and help users achieve the goal of purchasing global goodies without leaving home. At the same time, Yang Xiaobaa also launches special welfare activities and direct sales promotions for hot-selling products every day, providing users with an easy shopping experience that saves money and worry.

Young people are the vane of the consumer market, and these characteristics of their consumption behavior may continue to shape the domestic consumption environment and patterns.

