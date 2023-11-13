Understanding the Volatility and Moderation of the Cuban Peso Against the US Dollar in the Informal Foreign Exchange Market

The depreciation of the Cuban peso against the US dollar in the informal foreign exchange market moderated notably during October 2023, after having shown high volatility and acceleration in the previous months. According to the latest report from the Cuban Currency and Finance Observatory (OMFi) prepared by economist Pavel Vidal, the dollar remained stable at a rate of 250 Cuban pesos (CUP) for 32 consecutive days (from September 19 to September 20). October. The euro also remained fixed at 260 CUP for 23 days (since October 4), but in the last days of October, the Cuban peso depreciated slightly again against both currencies and reached historical records. The dollar was quoted up to 255 CUP and the euro at 265 CUP. This represents the highest values recorded so far in the informal market, which exceed the maximums that the OMFi statistical models had predicted.

After the latest currency movements, the Cuban peso has accumulated a depreciation of close to 50% against the dollar and the euro in the unofficial market so far in 2023. The gap between the informal exchange rate and the official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Cuba reaches 2.1 times, showing the magnitude of the distortion in the relative prices of the Cuban economy.

OMFi experts explain that the exchange rate calm in October responded to a greater balance between the supply and demand of dollars and euros during the month, after a strong contraction in supply occurred in August and September that caused an abrupt depreciation of the Cuban peso to balance the market. Some OMFi forecast models foresee that in November there could be a slight additional depreciation of the peso, between 1% and 2.5%, which would place the dollar in a range between 262 CUP and 265 CUP.

Behind the accelerated depreciation of the Cuban peso in the last year and a half are the high levels of inflation recorded on the island, concentrated above all in food prices. Recent data confirms the fall in both imports and national food production, which exerts strong pressure on the rise in prices and the informal exchange rate. Crops such as corn and some vegetables are key to the production of pork and eggs, two of the foods most in demand by Cuban consumers. According to price data, the price of pork skyrocketed by 274% and the 30-egg tray by 700% between July 2021 and July 2023.

The latest OMFi report also points out that, despite the greater exchange rate calm, the freely convertible currency (MLC) or dollar in bank account continued to depreciate in October against the US dollar in cash. It is worth remembering that the Cuban Government established a fixed rate of 120 CUP per dollar for MLC accounts, well below the 250 CUP at which the dollar was quoted in cash. However, restrictions on withdrawing dollars in cash have made the greenback remain more desired.

Looking ahead to the coming months, experts consider that, although the macroeconomic factors that support the devaluation of the Cuban peso remain, it is likely that the pace and speed of depreciation will tend to moderate during 2024. The Cuban economy is trying to implement reforms that correct the severe imbalances.

