In the European banking sector, Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer and CEO of the Group, is confirmed as the best Chief Executive Officer for the fifth year since the introduction, seven years ago, of the ranking that takes into account both the vote of institutional investors and analysts financial.

Furthermore, Intesa Sanpaolo is confirmed first in Europe for relations with institutional investors and financial analysts and for ESG aspects, according to the 2022 ranking drawn up by the specialized research company Institutional Investor. In this context, Intesa Sanpaolo was also the first bank among the “Most Honored Companies” for the quality of relations with investors.