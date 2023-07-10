Home » Underwear, the Kronos group expands: the Milanese Intima Moda has been acquired
Business

Underwear, the Kronos group expands: the Milanese Intima Moda has been acquired

Underwear, the Kronos group expands: the Milanese Intima Moda has been acquired

Kronos acquires 100% of Intima Moda

Kronos acquires 100% of Intima Moda

New important all-Italian acquisition in the underwear segment. The group Kronosleader in hosiery and distributor of the brands Enrico Coveri, Lotto, Sergio Tacchini e charrocompleted the acquisition of Intima Moda, women's underwear company that owns the brands yes she e Very green.

READ ALSO: Stellantis transforms Mirafiori into a green campus, an operation worth over 150 million

As it reports Pambiancothe acquisition "is part of a strategic plan for corporate growth which has the objective of expanding the product ranges, extending the commercial action to the female universedeveloping synergies thanks to the new external skills acquired".

"We are particularly pleased to have finalized the acquisition of Underwear Fashion – they commented Sergio Dunisole director of the Kronos e Joanes Dunichief financial officer – this acquisition will allow us to enrich our skills in a strategic market dedicated to the female universe by integrating, in favor of this business, our presence on domestic markets which in 2022 represented 57% of the turnover of Kronos".

READ ALSO: Generali, Delfin option for 3 billion. Expensive Del Vecchio move for 20%

Looking at the accounts of the two companies, Underwear Fashion it closed 2022 with a turnover of 24 million euros. Bresciana Kronosfor its part, totaled a turnover of 43 million euros in the last fiscal year.

