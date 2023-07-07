Unemployment figures in June – record low unemployment and still understaffed – News

Contents

Low unemployment is accompanied by a precarious labor shortage. According to Seco, there is no turning point in sight.

The situation on the Swiss labor market is better than it has been since the turn of the millennium. The unemployment rate was 1.9 percent in June. The balance of Boris Zürcher, Head of the Directorate for Labor at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), is correspondingly positive.

All have benefited massively from the brilliant recovery on the labor market.

Everyone would have benefited from the brilliant recovery, says Zürcher. In particular, the long-term unemployed, i.e. people who have been unemployed for more than a year and often have trouble finding a job again. The recovery started after the pandemic and is continuing to this day. Many companies are still looking for skilled workers.

Full order books – not enough staff

This is also confirmed by a current study by the University of Zurich and the recruitment agency Adecco, which analyzed the vacancies in Swiss companies. According to author Yanik Kipfer, industrial companies and construction companies in particular are looking for skilled workers.

Legend: At the end of June 2023, 85,099 people were registered as unemployed at the regional employment centers (RAV). That was 2977 fewer than in the previous month. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 1.9 percent in June. Keystone/Christian Beutler

The order books have been well filled in both sectors over the past two years. The manufacturing industry was constantly looking for staff, also because demographic change means that more old people are leaving than young people are joining. Nothing about that will change any time soon.

Corona boom in the IT industry is waning

Things are a bit different in the IT industry, which in the past was desperately looking for specialists. But in the meantime, according to Kipfer, the wind has turned: “The tech industry and IT professions have benefited above all from the corona pandemic. Because it triggered a surge in digitization in companies and in society.”

This corona boom is now subsiding. At the same time, it shows that the tech industry is struggling with rising interest rates and is therefore not creating as many jobs as in the past.

It is no longer just a shortage of skilled workers, but a widespread general labor shortage that many companies are struggling with.

Despite record-low unemployment, there is a lack of good staff in many sectors. Seco director Zürcher now speaks of a structural problem: “It has long since ceased to be just a shortage of skilled workers, but a widespread general shortage of workers that many companies are struggling with.”

The Confederation assumes that unemployment will not skyrocket, even if the economic situation in Europe or Switzerland should deteriorate. Rather, a continued low rate is expected, which could at best increase slightly towards the end of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

