Unemployment rate falls further in May

“Spectacular decline”: Unemployment rate falls to 1.9 percent in May Good news from the Swiss labor market continues: Unemployment continues to fall. In May, the unemployment rate fell below the two percent mark.

The unemployment rate in Switzerland fell to 1.9 percent in May. Bild: Keystone

Specifically, at the end of May 88,076 people were registered as unemployed at the regional employment centers (RAV). As the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) announced on Wednesday, that is 2458 fewer than in the previous month. The construction and hospitality industries in particular benefited from the decline. Compared to the same month last year, unemployment fell by almost 10,000 people – a drop of 10.1 percent.

The unemployment rate fell from 2 to 1.9 percent and is back at the level of last autumn. Switzerland currently has the lowest unemployment rate since 2001. Boris Zürcher, head of the labor directorate at Seco, spoke to the media of a “spectacular decline”.

“No trend reversal in sight”

Seasonally adjusted, however, the unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percent to 2 percent in May. “This shows that unemployment has bottomed out,” said Zürcher. However, a trend reversal is not foreseeable. “The employment prospects remain positive.” The Seco expects the unemployment rate to remain low until summer. It will only increase in the autumn – above all for “seasonal reasons”, as Zürcher said.

With the exception of Uri, the rate fell or stagnated in all cantons. With 3.6 percent, the highest unemployment rate is measured in Geneva. Appenzell Innerrhoden has the lowest at 0.4 percent. According to Zürcher, all cantons continue to have “record lows”.

Good situation on the labor market

All age segments benefited from the good situation on the labor market. Youth unemployment among 15 to 24 year olds fell by 2.2 percent to 7,557 people. According to Seco, the number of unemployed between the ages of 50 and 64 fell by 3.3 percent to 26,146 people.

The number of job seekers has also decreased: in May, Seco registered 153,468 people – 2,568 fewer than in the previous month. Compared to May 2022, the number decreased by 21,988 people. In addition, the number of vacancies reported to the RAV fell by 416 to 51,807 in the past month. Of these, almost 33,000 were subject to the reporting obligation.