“Extraordinarily low numbers”: Unemployment rate remains at 2 percent in April Good news from the labor market: Unemployment in Switzerland remains low. In April, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2 percent. However, the bottom should now be reached.

90,534 unemployed were registered at the regional employment centers (RAV) at the end of April. (icon picture) Keystone

Specifically, at the end of April 90,534 people were registered as unemployed at the regional employment centers (RAV). As the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) announced on Friday, this is 2221 fewer than in the previous month. The construction industry in particular, which registered almost 1,400 fewer unemployed, benefited significantly from this.

The unemployment rate remains at 2 percent. Compared to the same month last year, unemployment fell by 13,857 people – a drop of 13.3 percent. At that time, the unemployment rate was still 2.3 percent.

Seasonally adjusted slightly more unemployed

Seasonally adjusted, however, the number of registered unemployed rose by around 1,000 people. However, the unemployment rate remains unchanged at 1.9 percent, as Boris Zürcher, head of the labor directorate at Seco, told the media.

From this one can deduce that unemployment has bottomed out without recognizing a trend reversal. He spoke of “running out into a sideways movement”. Zürcher: “We expect that the growth in employment could slow down over the course of the year. However, we continue to assume that the labor market will develop robustly.”

«Extremely good employment situation»

According to Zürcher, unemployment has fallen in 21 cantons – the strongest in the canton of Ticino. The unemployment rate there is now 2.3 percent. The cantons of Geneva (3.7 percent), Jura (3.3 percent) and Vaud (3.1 percent) have the highest unemployment rates. In addition to Appenzell Innerrhoden (0.5 percent), the lowest rates are in central Switzerland: Obwalden and Nidwalden both come to 0.6 percent, in Uri and Schwyz the rate is 0.7 percent each.

Youth unemployment (15 to 24 year olds) fell by 504 people to 7,726. Compared to the previous year, this corresponds to a decrease of 9.5 percent. The number of unemployed between the ages of 50 and 64 fell by 524 to 27,049 people. According to Seco, this corresponds to a decrease of 17.8 percent compared to April 2022.

According to Zürcher, the number of long-term unemployed, with a good 12,000 affected, has even halved compared to the previous year – thanks to the “incredible labor market development in recent quarters”. He also emphasized that all numbers were “extraordinarily low” and spoke of an “extremely good employment situation”.

Fewer job seekers

The number of job seekers has also decreased: a total of 156,036 people were registered – 5,828 fewer than in the previous month. Compared to the same month last year, this number fell by 27,184 people. The vacancies reported to the RAV fell by a good 4,500 to around 52,000 in April.

The number of short-time workers increased slightly in February by 262 people to 1814 people. According to Seco, however, the number of affected companies fell by 18 units to 119. In addition, 2,331 people were excluded in February.