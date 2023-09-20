Unexpected Closure of El Pollo Loco Branches in Nuevo León Sparks Speculation

El Pollo Loco: From Small Business to International Success

In a recent podcast interview, a successful businessman reflected on the unexpected magnitude of his grilled chicken business, El Pollo Loco. He shared that he initially saw potential in the trend of grilled chicken becoming fashionable, but never anticipated the level of success it would achieve.

The businessman recounted the humble beginnings of El Pollo Loco. On the first day of business, he sold 43 chickens, far exceeding his expectations. This early triumph led him and his brother to open a second unit in San Luis Potosí in 1977. Recognizing the potential, they created the concept, registered the brand, and brought other family members into the project.

As the 70s came to a close, a third restaurant emerged in Guadalajara, Jalisco, marking the beginning of the chain’s expansion across the northern region of Mexico. One of the initial strategies to attract customers was a 2-for-1 promotional offer on chicken. However, the menu soon diversified to include other popular foods such as the classic northern burritos.

With the arrival of the 1980s, El Pollo Loco embarked on its internationalization journey. On December 8, 1980, they proudly opened their first store in the United States, situated near Macarthur Park in Los Angeles, California. The businessman had unwavering confidence in the venture’s success in the American market.

To facilitate their expansion in the United States, El Pollo Loco formed an association with the renowned Denny’s chain. This strategic partnership allowed for further growth, leading to the opening of their first unit in Tokyo, Japan, in 1987. Subsequently, restaurants in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore proudly joined the El Pollo Loco family.

However, recent developments have raised concerns among residents of Monterrey, Nuevo León. Over the past weekend, several El Pollo Loco branches abruptly closed under the supervision of Civil Protection personnel from the municipality of San Nicolás. As of now, the exact cause of these closures remains unconfirmed, leading to speculations and rumors. One suggestion proposes that the closures were due to insufficient quantities of fire extinguishing agents in the establishments. Another theory suggests a potential political dispute between the Citizen Movement and the followers of the alliance between the PRI and the PAN.

El Pollo Loco, a beloved brand within the highly competitive chicken restaurant and franchise category, has even sparked a movement called “Not with El Pollo Loco!” This demonstrates the brand’s significant impact and the passionate following it has generated.

As El Pollo Loco continues its journey, these recent closures in Nuevo León serve as a reminder that even successful businesses face challenges. The brand’s loyal customers are undoubtedly hoping for a prompt resolution to the situation, allowing them to once again indulge in their favorite El Pollo Loco culinary delights.

