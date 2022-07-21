- Unexpectedly raising interest rates by 50 basis points, the European Central Bank has expanded its moves for the first time in 11 years, and new crisis tools are not subject to “ex-ante restrictions” Yicai.com
- The European Central Bank is about to raise interest rates. What issues are worth paying attention to? Wall Street Journal
- Financial breakfast on July 20: The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates to boost the euro, and tight supply supports the rise in oil prices. Focus on Putin’s trip to Iran Provider FX678 Yingwei Wealth
- External headlines: The European Central Bank may raise interest rates sharply this week, the euro soars to a two-week high Sina
- ECB hikes rates by 50 basis points for the first time in 11 years | International Oriental Daily News
- See full coverage on Google News