Uni-President Low-Carbon Conference Achieves Over 1,000 Tons of Carbon Reduction and Sets New Standard for Sustainable Development

Going low-carbon, checking in for the earth, the unified low-carbon conference achieved more than 1,000 tons of carbon reduction

Uni-President, a leading lubricant manufacturer, recently held the “Thai Uni-President 2023 Thailand Low-Carbon Conference” in Bangkok, Thailand. The conference aimed to promote low-carbon development and demonstrate corporate social responsibility. The implementation plan of the conference has passed the BSI carbon footprint certification, verifying that it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1,228.88 tons of carbon dioxide (equivalent).

The Uni-President Low-Carbon Conference is the first low-carbon theme conference held overseas by Uni-President. The conference aimed to share low-carbon lubrication solutions with global partners and promote the green transformation of the lubricant industry. To reduce the impact on the environment, Uni-President implemented various low-carbon measures during the preparation and execution of the conference. These measures included optimizing the conference process, shortening the conference time, reducing energy consumption, and minimizing the use of materials such as paper and non-degradable plastics. The conference also opted for low-carbon products and services, choosing suppliers that meet energy-saving and environmental protection standards.

To ensure the effectiveness and scientificity of the low-carbon measures, Uni-President commissioned BSI, a leading carbon management organization, to conduct carbon footprint certification for the implementation plan of the conference. According to the ISO14064-1:2018 standard, it was determined that the plan will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1,228.88 tons of carbon dioxide (equivalent). This low-carbon certification is a significant milestone for Uni-President’s sustainable development efforts.

Uni-President has always adhered to a low-carbon development strategy and strives to provide low-carbon lubrication solutions for the entire transportation and industrial sector through technological innovation and product upgrades. The company has proposed a low-carbon brand strategy and developed a comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) development roadmap and action plans. These plans include establishing low-carbon commitments and a practical roadmap, building a sustainable management system and ESG framework, developing low-carbon technologies and products, obtaining low-carbon certifications, and investing in low-carbon sustainable development.

Uni-President’s low-carbon commitment extends beyond its own operations. The company has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianjin Emissions Exchange and launched the “Low-Carbon Green Supply Chain Alliance.” Through collaboration with the petrochemical industry’s upstream and downstream sectors, Uni-President aims to promote low-carbon products and contribute to the industry’s green, low-carbon, and sustainable development.

In addition to its corporate efforts, Uni-President aims to raise awareness and encourage more people to participate in low-carbon initiatives. The company plans to communicate its low-carbon concepts and practices through brand stories and environmental protection public welfare activities. By spreading the concept of low-carbon living, Uni-President hopes to inspire active participation in low-carbon actions and reduce carbon emissions for the benefit of the earth and mankind.

The Uni-President Low-Carbon Conference and the company’s overall low-carbon approach showcase Uni-President’s position as a pioneer and leader in the lubricant industry. Going forward, Uni-President will continue to prioritize low-carbon development and leverage innovation and customer-centricity to provide low-carbon lubrication solutions for various industries. The company is committed to contributing to the global goal of carbon neutrality.

