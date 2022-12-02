Listen to the audio version of the article

New generational change in Unicredit: in the late evening of Thursday 1 December, Fabi and the other trade union organizations signed an agreement with the company which establishes a plan aimed at allowing, exclusively on a voluntary basis, the incentivized exit of 850 female workers and workers, and, at the same time, the hiring of 850 young people under 35.

Agreement for voluntary exits and hiring

A perfect balance is therefore maintained, with a ratio of one to one, between departures and new hires, who will be destined, in particular, according to what is defined in the agreement, to the commercial network.

As regards leaving, requests from employees who qualify for retirement by 31 December 2029 will be taken into consideration.

The news on the welfare front

The agreement reached between Unicredit and the trade unions on turnover provides for an important economic recognition also the disbursement to all employees in the Italian perimeter of a total amount of 2,400 euros which includes 800 euros detaxed in the form of welfare (so-called ‘cost-of-life bonus’) paid with December 2022 salary.

The figure also includes a one-off productivity bonus (Vap 2022) of 1,510 euros, again as welfare (930 euros for those who choose payroll payment) and a contribution to the dental policy of 88.70 euros.