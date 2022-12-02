Home Business Unicredit, agreement on voluntary departures and hiring of under 35s. 800 euros of “cost-of-living bonus” for Italian employees
Business

Unicredit, agreement on voluntary departures and hiring of under 35s. 800 euros of “cost-of-living bonus” for Italian employees

by admin
Unicredit, agreement on voluntary departures and hiring of under 35s. 800 euros of “cost-of-living bonus” for Italian employees

New generational change in Unicredit: in the late evening of Thursday 1 December, Fabi and the other trade union organizations signed an agreement with the company which establishes a plan aimed at allowing, exclusively on a voluntary basis, the incentivized exit of 850 female workers and workers, and, at the same time, the hiring of 850 young people under 35.

Agreement for voluntary exits and hiring

A perfect balance is therefore maintained, with a ratio of one to one, between departures and new hires, who will be destined, in particular, according to what is defined in the agreement, to the commercial network.

As regards leaving, requests from employees who qualify for retirement by 31 December 2029 will be taken into consideration.

The news on the welfare front

The agreement reached between Unicredit and the trade unions on turnover provides for an important economic recognition also the disbursement to all employees in the Italian perimeter of a total amount of 2,400 euros which includes 800 euros detaxed in the form of welfare (so-called ‘cost-of-life bonus’) paid with December 2022 salary.

The figure also includes a one-off productivity bonus (Vap 2022) of 1,510 euros, again as welfare (930 euros for those who choose payroll payment) and a contribution to the dental policy of 88.70 euros.

See also  Calzedonia re-evaluates the Intimissimi and Tezenis brands. And profit holds at 186 million despite the pandemic

You may also like

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 2nd. Cautious price lists...

Markets at the mercy of the Covid nightmare...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate and rise

Stock index futures fluctuated slightly, IM main contract...

Wall Street: US futures down, focus on November’s...

Crude Oil Weekly: How will the crude oil...

Affected by the epidemic, Chinese online travel company...

Wall Street back from November rally: Nasdaq +4.37%....

Pierrel completes the merger for the incorporation of...

Sam Bankman-Fried’s truth about fraud, partying and drugs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy