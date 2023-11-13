UniCredit, ahead of Greece and Romania

Listen to the audio version of the article

UniCredit’s foreign growth advances. The group led by Andrea Orcel confirms the purchase of a 9% stake (in detail 8.9781%) of Alpha Services and Holdings for which it had presented an offer last October 23rd as part of the partnership with Alpha Bank in Greece and Romania. In particular, the Italian banking group Unicredit took over 8.9781% of Alpha Services and Holdings, which controls Alpha Bank 100% at 1.39 euros per share. The price implies a premium of 9.4% on the pre-announcement price recorded on the Athens Stock Exchange on October 20th and a discount of 0.4% compared to last Friday’s closing. The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund is selling the stake. The price per share corresponds to a total amount of approximately 293 million euros.

Record profitability

A transition that has been accompanied in recent days by a record quarterly result. The banking group closed the third quarter of 2023 with a net profit of 2.32 billion against consensus estimates of 1.93 billion. In the first nine months, net profit reached the record figure of 6.7 billion, with an increase of 67.7% compared to the first nine months of 2022. For the group led by Andrea Orcel, this is the 11th consecutive quarter of quality growth and the best first nine months of the year, with a RoTE that reached 21.7% in the 9 months 23.

This is accompanied by a further improvement in the financial guidance for 2023, which sees an increase in net interest income, i.e. the interest margin, to at least 13.7 billion, which translates into net revenues exceeding 22.2 billion.