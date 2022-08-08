From UniCredit, a 2.5 million euro loan, backed by Sace’s Green Guarantee, to support the sustainable growth projects of Simplast, a company from Civitella del Tronto (Teramo), specialized in the production and printing of flexible packaging.

The loan – with a duration of 10 years – supports the construction of a new plant for the recovery of solvents, through the SRU technology that allows the filtering of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). “This will make the company’s production process more efficient and, thanks also to the reuse of the solvents used in the printing process, to produce a positive impact on the surrounding environment, for the benefit of the whole community”, reads a note from Sace .

The investment is deliberately oriented to the use of the best technologies available in the sector with the aim of creating a more sustainable production cycle, aimed at reducing the environmental impact.