MILANO – Unicredit decides to repay the 1.25 billion convertible bond “At1“, and the market rewards it, both in Bag than on the debt security back above 100, which will be repaid in a month. The bank led by Andrea Orcel announced in a note that, after having received the authorization also from European Central Bankdecided “to repay the subordinated securities in advance on 3 June 2023 in full At1 issued in 2017 for 1.25 billion”.