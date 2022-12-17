“We do things for two reasons: to provide better services to our customers and to make money, as we are a private company. We expect the partnership with Azimut to ‘achieve both’. Thus Andrea Orcel, number one of UniCredit, during a press conference, commenting on the partnership signed with Azimut on asset management.

“If the partnership with Azimut in Italy is successful, as I believe, it can be replicated in other places”, said the CEO of UniCredit, adding that “we were thinking about how to rebuild the value chain in asset management and this partnership with Azimut is a part of many pieces that we are putting together”.