UniCredit becomes the main sponsor of the San Carlo Theater in Naples. The bank supports the 22/23 season of the oldest opera house in Europe and beyond: in fact, it also undertakes to support the educational and training projects carried out at the San Carlo workshops, aimed at young people from the various districts and suburbs of Naples.

The plan that underlies the new collaboration was illustrated during a press conference held in the Sala Giunta of the Municipality of Naples, which was attended by the President of the San Carlo Theater Foundation and the Mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, the Superintendent of the Teatro di San Carlo, Stéphane Lissner, and Annalisa Areni, Head of Client Strategies of UniCredit Italia.

Twelve Opera titles and five new productions

With an articulated project and with a fund apparently (it has not been confirmed by the bank) of around 800 thousand euros, UniCredit wants to promote culture. The 22/23 theatrical season of the Teatro di San Carlo includes a rich program of events which includes: twelve opera titles, five new productions, five ballets, 17 concerts, the second edition of the Piano Festival and the chamber music season and 4 international tours .

Promote culture in the suburbs

The Bank also undertakes to support the San Carlo Theater’s educational and social inclusion projects aimed at residents of various districts of the city. These activities will be carried out at the Officine San Carlo in Vigliena, born from the conversion of the former Cirio factories in the industrial area of ​​East Naples, an area of ​​the city affected by important urban redevelopment projects and where UniCredit is already present with the “Spazio UniCredit Innovation Factory” on the campus of the University of Naples Federico II in San Giovanni a Teduccio. The Officine San Carlo are an innovative structure with large workshops and workshops for the construction, assembly and conservation of the staging of shows, to increase their production and design and where the young people of the city can participate – free of charge – in workshops of music and entertainment, photography, theatre, creative writing and image storytelling, architecture and urban design workshops, audiovisual production, graphic design, performing arts seminars, public space and copyright, exhibitions and meetings on photography by scene, open visits to the carpentry and scenography workshops of the factory, debates on the themes of cultural and social innovation, conversations on cultural anthropology open to the community, showcases and happenings, entertainment and exhibition activities and much more.

Laboratory of creativity and artistic training

During the two-year period 2021-2022, the Teatro di San Carlo therefore created an important pole of creativity and artistic training in its workshops on the eastern outskirts of the city dedicated to the younger generations, which saw active participation in the various almost 1,000 participants in the last two years. The goal of the partnership between UniCredit and the Teatro di San Carlo is to give impetus and new impetus also in 2023 to artistic workshops that involve young people from the urban suburbs free of charge to bring them closer to training courses linked to the professionalism of live entertainment and the trades on the stage. In particular, thanks also to the involvement of UniCredit and in collaboration with the third sector associations active in the area, starting next February the activation at the San Carlo workshops of courses open to the community and totally free for participants, as well as social activities and forms active, with training meetings for schools and new projects for the professional integration of the youngest, linked to the arts and crafts of the performing arts, with an increasingly participatory and inclusive method.