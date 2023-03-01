Listen to the audio version of the article

A salary of 9.75 million euros for the CEO Andrea Orcel, with an increase of 30% compared to the current salary: this is the proposal that, according to Sole 24Ore, the Unicredit board will present to the shareholders occasion of the assembly to be held on March 31st.

The decision was made by the board of piazza Gae Aulenti in these hours. The rumors have therefore been confirmed: as anticipated by Il Sole 24Ore on 25 February, the institute in Piazza Gae Aulenti was thinking about a “fork” of remuneration which implied an increase of between 20 and 40% compared to the current salary.

In fact, a review of Orcel’s annual salary was under review by the board from 7.5 million to a figure between 9 and 10.5 million.

Thus overcome the rumors that spoke of possible bad feelings within the board and which would have resulted in the resignation of the former chairman of the UniCredit remuneration committee, Jayne-Anna Gadhia, who would have resigned from the board after being accused of leaking confidential information just days after the board’s salary decision of the manager.

The word to the assembly

The UniCredit board would in fact have taken the decision on the remuneration policy in a compact manner, thus confirming full confidence in the work of the super banker.