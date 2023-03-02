Home Business UniCredit: board proposes pay increase Andrea Orcel +30% to 9.5 million euro
Andrea Orcel, CEO of UniCredit, could receive up to almost 10 million in 2023. The board of directors in Piazza Gae Aulenti has in fact proposed a +30% increase in Orcel’s maximum salary, to 9.75 million. The Financial Times points out that Andrea Orcel, with a salary of 7.5 million euros, is already one of the best paid bankers in Europe.

However, the maximum salary of 9.5 million euros will be received by the UniCredit CEO only if certain financial targets are exceeded.

To be precise, the board’s proposal provides for the fixed part of Orcel’s remuneration to rise by 30% from 2.5 to 3.25 million, while that linked to the achievement of results to fall from 5 to 4.25 million.

Andrea Orcel’s salary proposal will be presented to shareholders at the next annual meeting on 31 March.

A Reuters article highlights that UniCredit shares have jumped 42% this year, compared with the 19% rise in the European banking stocks index.

