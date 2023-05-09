Home » UniCredit buyback: Orcel’s bank updates the market on treasury share purchases
by admin
UniCredit, the Italian bank led by CEO Andrea Orcel, announced in a statement that it had purchased a total of 13,091,223 treasury shares in the period between 2 and 5 May 2023 at the weighted average price of 18.3593 euros, in the scope of the buyback plan launched on 3 April.

This is the plan known as the “First Tranche of the 2022 Buy-Back Programme”.

From the press release released by UniCredit it emerges that, “as of 8 May 2023, starting from the launch of the First Tranche of the 2022 Buy-Back Programme, UniCredit has purchased a total of no. 63,869,448 shares, equal to 3.29% of the share capital for a total value of 1,181,530,575.31 euros”.

