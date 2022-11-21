The third edition of the Certificate Academy 2022 is at the starting line, the free and digital training by license plate UniCredit, in collaboration with Tradelink and Treedom. The training initiative, dedicated to Italian investors and financial advisors, is aimed at increasing knowledge of Covered Warrant e Certificateboth in terms of trading and for the creation of investment strategies.

In fact, starting today, investors will be able to participate for free in Certificate Academy, a exclusive financial education digital platformwhich allows you to virtually trade a vast selection of Covered Warrants and Certificates issued by UniCredit Bank, ranging from Bonus Caps to Turbo Open Ends, up to the new Cash Collect Worst-Of on thematic and non-thematic baskets.

Short and medium-long term strategies with the experts

Investors will be able to challenge themselves and set their own strategies virtually, without real money and without risk, constantly monitoring the results of their positions. In addition to having a virtual portfolio available through which to test their own strategy, investors will be able to take inspiration from the operational strategies and products chosen by some recognized market experts, partners of the initiative, who will give visibility to their own portfolios.

The experts, among which we find Pierpaolo Scandurra of Certificates and Derivatives, Stefano Fanton, trader and trainer, founder of Traderpedia, Gabriele Bellelli, independent trader and trainer,

Pietro di Lorenzo, founder of SOS Trader and many others, have been selected for having a wide range of strategies and types of operations: some will operate from a trading perspective

short term, while others will build a portfolio for the medium to long term. In-depth webinars will be held every week to analyze their portfolios in detail

and to discover the wide range of products issued by UniCredit that can be used for the construction of the same.

How to access the platform

The 2022 edition of Certificate Academy starts in conjunction with World Tree Day. Also for this reason UniCredit has decided, in collaboration with Treedom, to plant 500

trees to create the Academy forest, assigning a tree to each participant.

The platform can be accessed at https://certificatesacademy.traderlink.it/novembre2022, where it is possible to register and find the details of the initiative and the regulation. For further information, visit the website www.investimenti.unicredit.it