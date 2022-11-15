Home Business Unicredit continues Buyback reaching 3.57% of the share capital
In Piazza Affari good performance for Unicredit which at the moment is moving up by 1.15%, thus finding itself at 13 euros per share. Today the company announced that the “Second Tranche of the 2021 Buy-Back Program” was launched as part of the buy-back program communicated to the market on 21 September 2022.

In particular, in the period from 7 November 2022 to 11 November 2022 Unicredit carried out purchase transactions for an aggregate volume of 5,762,000 at a weighted average price of 12.887 euros.

As of 11 November and starting from the start of the second tranche of the Buyback 2021 program, Unicredit purchased a total of n. 72,220,918 shares, equal to 3.57% of the share capital for a total value of 806,768,349.84 euros.

