by admin
UniCredit could create a JV with Nexi or Worldline (analysts)

Corriere Economia returns to the topic of Unicredit’s digital payments business, on which Bloomberg had recently indicated the bank’s willingness to start a strategic review.

In particular, on the one hand the Unicredit digital payments factory is described as efficient, which includes both the client solution division and that of specific countries, but on the other it is underlined how – according to some observers – it is possible to think of a combination with Nexi. As reported by Equita, “considering that in Italy the Nexi model works almost exclusively through partnerships with the banking world, we believe it is unlikely that one of the customers will be able to take full control of Nexi, thus potentially putting the partnership with other banks at risk, especially with those whose merchant book has not been acquired. On the other hand, what is likely, as already commented, is that Unicredit could create a JV with an operator (for example Nexi or Worldline) for some areas of activity currently managed internally, such as merchant acquiring in order to improve revenue growth and reduce costs” concluded by the Milanese Sim.

