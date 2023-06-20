Home » Unicredit: defines terms for the second buyback tranche
Business

Unicredit: defines terms for the second buyback tranche

by admin
Unicredit: defines terms for the second buyback tranche

UniCredit has defined the implementation procedures for the execution of the “Second Tranche of the 2022 Buy-Back Programme” for a maximum amount of 1 billion euro and for a number of shares not exceeding 230 million, taking into account the shares purchased in the First Tranche.

UniCredit has already received ECB authorization for the buyback of treasury shares for up to €3.34 billion and has decided to proceed with the execution in two tranches. The first, for an amount of €2.34 billion, is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2023. The second tranche will start immediately after.

The UniCredit shares that will be acquired as part of the second tranche of the 2022 buy-back program will be cancelled.

See also  China Securities Regulatory Commission: Use the New Securities Law to Strengthen Supervision and Law Enforcement

You may also like

Amazon rival: Alibaba replaces CEO Zhang

Tax delegation, less taxes on thirteenth month and...

VITASOY INT’L (00345) Announces Annual Results Profit Attributable...

From the trading floor to the film set:...

Pirelli: Bruno leaves, Camfin candida Tronchetti and Casaluci

ECB Council member Simkus would not be surprised...

Mediobanca, Compass acquires HeidiPay. The “Buy Now Pay...

Morgan Stanley: 30 stocks to fight falling inflation

Berberine, the food supplement that helps you lose...

Kazakhstan delivers oil to Schwedt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy