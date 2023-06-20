Unicredit: defines terms for the second buyback tranche

UniCredit has defined the implementation procedures for the execution of the “Second Tranche of the 2022 Buy-Back Programme” for a maximum amount of 1 billion euro and for a number of shares not exceeding 230 million, taking into account the shares purchased in the First Tranche.

UniCredit has already received ECB authorization for the buyback of treasury shares for up to €3.34 billion and has decided to proceed with the execution in two tranches. The first, for an amount of €2.34 billion, is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2023. The second tranche will start immediately after.

The UniCredit shares that will be acquired as part of the second tranche of the 2022 buy-back program will be cancelled.

