ECB exam passed for Unicredit, as well as for other Italian banks. Yesterday the results of the so-called were communicated Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) of 2022, the process of the Community authority to verify that each bank has capital requirements, liquidity, processes and strategies adequate to support the risks to which it is exposed.

At the end of the annual supervisory review process, the ECB slightly increased the amount of capital that UniCredit must hold, bringing the capital requirement Pillar 2 Capital Requirement (P2R) a 200 punti basecompared to the previous 175. P2R, or “Pillar 2 requirement”, means a specific additional capital requirement for each bank, which is applied to address risks that are underestimated or not included in the scope of the minimum capital requirement, known as “ first pillar requirement.

Overall, UniCredit will need to have a Common Tier Equity 1 ratiocalculated as the ratio between paid-in ordinary capital (Tier 1) and risk-weighted assets, equal to at least 9.2% (from 9.03% last year), a Tier 1 ratio of at least 11.08% (from 10.86%) and a Total capital ratio of at least 13.58% (from 13.3%).

Unicredit amply satisfies the new requirements

As of September 30, 2022UniCredit’s capital ratios on a consolidated basis were as follows: CET 1 ratio fully loaded 15.41%, CET 1 ratio transitional 16.04%, Tier 1 ratio transitional 17.94% and Total Capital ratio, transitional 20.76%, well above the new thresholds established by the ECB with the SREP 2022 process.

The Maximum Distributable Amount (“MDA”) buffer as at 30 September 2022 was very large and equal to 635 basis points and the pro forma level for the Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) would be 621 basis points.

The institute in Piazza Gae Aulenti reiterated that there will be no impact on UniCredit’s distribution policies for 2022 and for the future, on the funding plan or on the capital targetwhich remain as per guidance.

The concerns that prompted the ECB to raise the thresholds

The increase in the requirements set by the ECB reflects the growing risks for lenders in relation to the weak economic situation and war in Ukrainebut also the difficulty for banks to accurately assess the risks, due to the suddenness rising inflation and government support measures related to the pandemic.

In this sense, the ECB has also raised the capital thresholds for other Italian institutions, such as Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM, bringing the respective Common Equity Tier 1 ratios to be respected to 8.8% and 8.7%. Both institutions fully meet the new required targets.

The setting of the new capital thresholds as part of the SREP supervisory process to strengthen the defenses of banks would however be fueling the tensions between institutions and the ECB. In the specific case of UniCredit, the provision would also be linked to the concerns of the European monetary authority for the maintenance of activities in Russia.

Last June, the CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel, criticized the move by rivals such as Société Générale to sell their loss-making Russian assets to a local buyer. “Devaluing it and giving it away is inconsistent with the sanctions and, in our view, not morally correctOrcel said. “It would be giving away something worth 3 billion for nothing” to someone on whom it was probably decided to veto.

Reserves remain ample and allow shareholders to be remunerated

Over the years, UniCredit has fleshed out its capital reserves under the leadership of the previous CEO, Jean Pierre Mustier, through massive asset sales and a €13 billion capital increase.

In a bid to boost UniCredit’s share price, new CEO Orcel pledged last year to give shareholders back a remuneration of over 16 billion euros between dividends and buybacks in the period 2021-2024while replenishing reserves through profits generated by low-capital businesses.

UniCredit has paid shareholders €3.75 billion in dividends for 2021 It is completed two tranches of share buybacks for a total value of 2.58 billion euros, approved by the ECB after rather tense discussions, according to sources familiar with the matter. UniCredit had initially suspended share buybacks following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.