In announcing the accounts for the third quarter and the first nine months of the year 2022, UniCredit announced that “the cross-border exposure to Russia has been reduced, at minimal costs, by a total of 50 percent to around € 3 , 1 billion, through proactive and disciplined actions. UniCredit confirmed that it is “committed to maintaining a progressive de-risking approach”.
