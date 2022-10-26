Home Business UniCredit: exposure to Russia reduced by 50% to € 3.1 bn, commitment to a de-risking approach
In announcing the accounts for the third quarter and the first nine months of the year 2022, UniCredit announced that “the cross-border exposure to Russia has been reduced, at minimal costs, by a total of 50 percent to around € 3 , 1 billion, through proactive and disciplined actions. UniCredit confirmed that it is “committed to maintaining a progressive de-risking approach”.

See also  On Wall Street the Fed re-explodes: DJ -400 points, Nasdaq -2.5%. US labor market still too solid, inflation alert remains

