Unicredit flies to the stock exchange, that’s why

When Andrea Orcel landed in Piazza Gae Aulenti in April 2021 the financial community quickly split in two. On the one hand there were those who believed that the banker could give new life to a bank after management Mustier – based almost exclusively on divestments – was reduced to less than half the value on the Stock Exchange compared to its historic competitor Intesa Sanpaolo and was now permanently out of the Euro Stoxx 50, the list of the 50 most important companies by market capitalization in Europe. On the other hand, there were those who thought that the “Cristiano Ronaldo” of bankers demanded too high sums and was a manager facade rather than substance.

Quick leap forward of 22 months and here Unicredit is back in the Euro Stoxx 50, after seven years of absence. In one year it has gained just under 70% on the Stock Exchange (compared to 12 for Intesa) and as we write it is earning over 5%. Profit doubled and the dividend for shareholders was substantial again. Costs have dropped by 2%despite rising inflation across the continent, and average salaries have increased in their variable part of 20%. Top management should earn 22% moreWhile Orcel he could get to see his paycheck grow between 20 and 40% compared to the current salary which amounts to about 7.5 million.

The theme of the remuneration of the ceowhich is the subject of debate within the board of directors but is not a precise request of the same Orcel, however, represented a new battleground with the outside world, for at least two reasons. The first: because the news leaked that the board was ready to renegotiate the manager’s salary. In reality, there is no surprise: in April 2022, in fact, the subject began to be discussed at the meeting, as can be seen from the documents produced: “The Board of Directors – reads the note – will reconsider Mr. Orcel’s remuneration before the Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for 2023, in the light of the results achieved and the progress achieved in 2021 and 2022”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

