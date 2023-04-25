Unicredit, framework agreement with Rete Its: “Strengthening technological institutes”

Unicredit-Rete Its: agreement to strengthen professionalizing tertiary training

Was the framework agreement between Unicredit and the ITS Italy network was renewed until April 2024the national association of Higher Technological Institutes, to which 99 Foundations throughout Italy adhere. The agreement aims to strengthen the post-diploma professional training offer, supporting and integrating the activities of the ITS on the territories. Collaboration it will focus on the issues of training and orientation to work and entrepreneurshipthrough the organization of training events at a national level to promote awareness of ITS among entrepreneurs and companies and create opportunities for students to meet with companies in their area.

They will be organized also vertical meetings to explore the opportunities brought by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). With the signing of the agreement with the ITS Italy Network Association, Unicredit intends to provide concrete and timely support to the ITS Foundations that operate in areas considered to be priorities for the development and competitiveness of the country Italy, without forgetting the agreement constitutes a further and incisive opportunity for contact with the whole variegated Non-Profit world, a world to which the 99 Foundations also belong.

“The renewal of the Agreement with the ITS Italy Network Association confirms the Unicredit Group’s commitment to the world of training, closely linked to the renewal of development models. In detecting for some time now a growing demand from the industrial sector for human capital, which has now become the main element of innovation in all production processes, we believe that investment in ITS constitutes a concrete and targeted response. The Pnrr itself has identified in the ITS system an important function for the transformation and development of the country, allocating to it huge resources for investments”, says Stefano Gallo, territorial development manager of Unicredit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

