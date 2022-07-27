Home Business UniCredit: further reduction of Russian exposures. The numbers on non-performing loans, non-performing loans and UTPs
Business

UniCredit: further reduction of Russian exposures. The numbers on non-performing loans, non-performing loans and UTPs

by admin
UniCredit: further reduction of Russian exposures. The numbers on non-performing loans, non-performing loans and UTPs

UniCredit communicated with the publication of the quarterly report referring to the second quarter of 2022 a further reduction of exposures linked to Russia, adding that it is committed to a progressive de-risking.

In particular, at the end of June 2022, the Unicredit group’s exposure to Russia was cut overall by approximately 2.7 billion, through proactive and disciplined actions, against Russia’s Risk Weighted Asset (RWA) down by approximately 2.7 billion.

UniCredit announced Group gross NPEs of € 13.9 bn, down 21.8 per cent Q / Q and down 35.3 per cent y / y, adding that the ratio of gross impaired loans and total gross loans of the Group amounted to 2.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year, down by 0.8 pp Q / Q and down by 1.8 pp y / y. Group net non-performing exposures stood at € 7.0 bn, down 17.7 per cent Q / Q and down 23.7 per cent y / y. The ratio of net non-performing loans to total net loans of the Group: 1.5 per cent, down by 0.3 pptrim / quarter and down by 0.6 pp y / y, with a hedging ratio (on non-performing exposures) equal to 50.0 per cent, down 2.4 pp Q / Q and down 7.7 pp y / y. Group gross non-performing loans: € 3.4 bn, down 30.0 per cent Q / Q and 52.9 per cent y / y, while Group gross unlikely to pay (‘UTP’) amounted to € 9.8 bn, down 20.3 per cent Q / Q and down 27.2 per cent y / y.

See also  Versace, the Greek that makes it unmistakable

You may also like

Talk about the pricing of Changan Deep Blue...

Mini Aceman, debuts the concept that anticipates the...

Fed-Day today: fight against inflation, preview on rates...

A-share subscription | China Micro Semiconductor (688380.SH) opens...

The second batch of thematic funds of the...

UniCredit issues the new Step-Down Cash Collects with...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 26.07.2022

The gas supply has been stopped repeatedly. Has...

Gas, Cingolani: “Stock filling level in Italy towards...

McDonald’s: second quarter earnings and turnover. Russia: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy