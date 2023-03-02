Andrea Orcel’s salary could touch 10 million euros in 2023. The UniCredit board of directors has proposed to raise the maximum salary of the bank’s CEO by 30% to 9.75 million.

The increase is linked to the eventual exceeding of all the objectives set as regards, for example, assets, return on capital and sustainability. In the event of mere achievement of the targets, however, Orcel’s maximum compensation will remain fixed at 7.5 million, in any case one of the highest sums among European bankers. However, the remuneration package will have a different composition compared to previous years: the fixed component of remuneration will rise by 30% from 2.5 to 3.25 million, while the part linked to results will drop from 5 to 4.25 million. The board of directors also decided on an average increase of 22% in the variable remuneration paid to the approximately 900 top managers of the bank and established an average bonus of 20% for all group employees.

The resolution, approved unanimously, will now be submitted to the vote of the shareholders, who last year approved UniCredit’s remuneration policy with a majority of 54%. The meeting is scheduled for March 31, but the debate has already been going on for some time. It was ignited by the sudden farewell in early February of councilor Jayne-Anna Gadhia, who heads the institute’s Remuneration Committee. Gadhia allegedly resigned following allegations that she leaked confidential information about the CEO’s compensation. Alessandro Mazzucco, president of Cariverona, a foundation with a 1.6% shareholding in UniCredit, spoke on the subject yesterday. Mazzucco defined the controversy over the compensation as “unjustified and specious”, underlining the results achieved by Orcel for the bank and for the shareholders.

UniCredit closed 2022 with a profit of 5.2 billion, the best result in the last ten years. Despite some friction with the ECB, therefore, the institute intends to increase the remuneration for shareholders by 40%, distributing them over 5.2 billion in dividends and buybacks.