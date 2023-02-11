Home Business Unicredit, Jayne Anne Gadhia resigns from the Board
Unicredit, Jayne Anne Gadhia resigns from the Board

Unicredit, Jayne Anne Gadhia resigns from the Board

Unicredit, Gadhia leaves the Board: the former director towards another position

Jayne Anne Gadhiaindependent director of Unicredit, resigned from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. The reason? The same Gadhia explains that the reasons for his resignation “are linked to the hiring of a new assignment and the consequent greater commitment that will be required of you”.

President, Pier Carlo Padoanalso on behalf of the entire board of directors, and of the managing director and of the board of statutory auditors, wishes her good work and thanks her for the contribution made to the board of directors, the remuneration committee of which she was chairman and the corporate governance committee & nominations of which she was a member. Jayne Anne Gadhia “will continue to support the bank in his capacity as senior advisor“.

